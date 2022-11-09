‘We dream big’: Kyle Krause’s plan to transform Parma into giants again

Fabrizio Romano
·6 min read

Parma’s history sparkles with trophies and star players. Uefa Cup winners in 1995 and 1999, Uefa Super Cup winners in 1993 and with Gianfranco Zola, Hernán Crespo, Lilian Thuram, Fabio Cannavaro, Juan Sebastián Verón, Enrico Chiesa and Gigi Buffon among those to have worn the jersey. Buffon is there again at the age of 44, a link between a sometimes glorious past and a new project that has been taking shape since 2020, after the bankruptcy of 2015.

Leading the push at the Serie B club is Kyle Krause, an American entrepreneur considered one of the most ambitious men in Italian football. Since last year he has been Parma’s sole owner and he signed Buffon in June 2021. Krause sat down to answer the Guardian’s questions.

Parma celebrate with the Uefa Cup in 1999 after beating Marseille 3-0 in final in Moscow.
Parma celebrate with the Uefa Cup in 1999 after beating Marseille 3-0 in final in Moscow. Photograph: Misha Japaridze/AP

What are the ambitions of your Parma project? It’s very clear: the first objective is to get promoted. Second, we have to maintain that status. And then … we dream big, of course – but it needs time. For Parma to be successful we have to develop our academy and produce our own players.

Is there a phrase that encapsulates your approach? We must develop talents for the academy who can be ready to perform in Serie A within the next 10 years.

Tell us more … We need to provide within the academy proper coaching, nutrition, performance to support them and give them the feeling that they can grow with us. You need a coach who wants to support young players. We also want to use performance analytics to try to create a competitive advantage.

Data seems to be crucial for your project? Data is absolutely crucial and we plan to invest more resources in this area. Our chief performance and analytics officer, Mathieu Lacome, who joined us from Paris Saint-Germain, is doing an excellent job leading it.

Many people in Europe say: don’t use data for signings, scouts are better. Analytics is a way to help us to do our jobs better. If I’m a nutritionist or physio and I have data I can do that better. It’s not to replace the person. We’re not going to have somebody sit in a room and sign a player because of something they saw from an analytical standpoint. The goal is for data to assist our scouts’ search for players on a larger scale, and to reduce time spent on players’ injuries and help with performance – not to make decisions for them.

Your head coach, Fabio Pecchia, was at Real Madrid and Newcastle on Rafa Benítez’s staff. Is he using data? Fabio is using data to manage how he trains, how he plays. He understands its value.

Part of your ambition is also to build a top women’s team. When I arrived, Parma had a women’s team in the fourth division which hadn’t received any focus and attention from the club management. Then we had an opportunity to get into Serie A from Empoli [in June Parma bought their women’s team, with Empoli choosing to focus on their youth set-up] and we want to do great things. I come from America and to me it seems odd a little kid wouldn’t have the same opportunity to play the sport, boy or girl. It’s the right thing to do and we are also here to run a business. So to me it’s an integral part of what we do.

You’re in the process of building a new stadium and expanding the training ground. Today you need a stadium that can support what you’re doing. I want the stadium to be a place to go seven days a week. That support you get then comes back and helps build the rest of the club. We’re buying the land around our training centre and we want to bring all our teams here. Having a proper training centre is a tool for our youth and first teams to be competitive.

Which club is your role model? We do not have a specific club as a role model. We see notable examples from many different clubs. First, I want to mention Ajax. What a model: they are pulling players through, and you look not only at the players playing for their first team but at the Ajax graduates playing first-team football everywhere in Europe. Other teams have done great things on the commercial side. If you look at Barcelona, they’re raising money today because they built up things like Barça studios that they’re able to sell. Liverpool are doing a fantastic job on analytics.

You are new to football. What surprised you in the transfer market? How long clubs wait to make the decisions. I come from a business approach but let’s say I need you to do something and it’s January, wouldn’t I rather have that player on 1 January rather than 31 January? We did almost nothing this summer on deadline day. I think the calm means I had a team doing a good job planning.

Kyle Krause pictured in September 2020 after becoming Parma’s president.
Kyle Krause pictured in September 2020 after becoming Parma’s president. Photograph: Massimo Paolone/AP

How did you convince Gigi Buffon to join Parma in the second division? It was actually a fairly easy negotiation in the sense there was an emotional reason for Gigi to be here and there was a professional and emotional reason for us to have Gigi. I approached Gigi when we met in the locker room at the Allianz Stadium after the Juventus-Parma game in 2021. I said: “Gigi, do you want to come to Parma?” And he laughed. Gigi always laughs! He wanted two weeks off after the season to think about his next steps. So we waited and then he said: “Yes, I want to do this, my kids never watched me play there.” He’s a fantastic leader. Yes, he’s our goalkeeper but then you watch him and he just leads. He’s a positive role model.

What is Buffon like behind the scenes? I’ll tell you an episode that explains who the real Buffon is. We had our No 1 and No 2 goalkeepers [Buffon and Leandro Chichizola] out [against Reggina this month] so we used a kid from our academy [Edoardo Corvi] who dreamed that some day he would play for Parma. Before the game, who’s the one in the locker room saying, “You can do it; I’ve confidence in you”? Of course, Gigi. In training Gigi was with him but not putting pressure on him. Just talking to him before the game and looking after him. He’s one of the first guys to get down the stands and hug the players. That’s leadership. Leadership is letting someone else realise their dreams and hopefully Parma helped with giving him this attitude.

The goalkeeper Gigi Buffon pictured in Parma last month.
The goalkeeper Gigi Buffon pictured in Parma last month. Photograph: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

He’s 44. So does Buffon want to play in Serie A with Parma? Honestly … yes! Gigi realising his goals is us realising our goals. Gigi is a professional – he’s going to retire when he thinks it’s time.

Is your mission to bring Parma back to Europe’s top level? We have this fantastic history that not many clubs in Europe have. We don’t know how many years it will take, but the goal is to return in Europe and have Parma competing at that level again.

Latest Stories

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored. Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into th

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg