Dream of being a monster hunter? New search for mythical Loch Ness creature needs volunteers

Monster hunters, assemble! The Loch Ness Centre announced it's set to begin the biggest search for its infamous mythical creature in over 50 years and volunteers are needed.

In partnership with research team Loch Ness Exploration, the tourism company is looking for volunteers to join in a search for the legendary Nessie from Aug. 26- 27. The search is dubbed the biggest of its kind since the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau studied the lake in 1972, it said.

PHOTO: In this July 6, 2023, file photo, visitors look at the water of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. (Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

"Over the weekend, surveying equipment that has never been used on Loch Ness before will be enlisted to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters. This includes thermal drones to produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras, as observing heat from above could provide a crucial component for identifying any mysterious anomalies," the Loch Ness Centre said in an announcement on its website.

A hydrophone will also be used to detect acoustic signals under the water.

The Loch Ness Centre is looking for volunteers to take part in a surface watch of the Loch, to keep an eye out for breaks in the water and any "inexplicable movements."

PHOTO: This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland. (AP, FILE)

Volunteers will be briefed on what to look out for and how to record findings.

Alternatively, tickets are being sold for four cruises available over the weekend, with the opportunity to use a 60 foot hydrophone to listen for noises in the loch.

The mythical creature is said to inhabit Loch Ness in the Scottish highlands, according to local folklore. Reported sightings and a series of disputed photos depict a dinosaur-like beast with a long neck. Previous attempts to find the creature have yielded scant evidence of its existence.

