'Dream On' by Angie Hockman, Lacie Waldon's 'From the Jump': July's best rom-com books

USA TODAY staff
The only fireworks more explosive than the ones we set off on the Fourth of July are the emotional fireworks set behind the cover of a simmering summer rom-com.

For this month's roundup, USA TODAY staff read a collection of new rom-coms: books featuring a woman who meets the man of her dreams in her actual dreams, a game of bingo that brings out a heated passion in a pair of friends, and a woman who is into self-help and improvement who realizes what she really what wants is not necessarily what she thinks she is supposed to want.

Here are our picks for July's most delightful new rom-com novels:

&quot;Dream On,&quot; by Angie Hockman
"Dream On," by Angie Hockman

‘Dream On’

By Angie Hockman. ★★★½ (out of four). Out now.

What if you met the man of your dreams… in your dreams? After waking up from a coma, law grad Cass Walker realizes the “boyfriend” she dreamed about – and even drew detailed sketches of – is a figment of her imagination. But when she meets the man, Devin Bloom, in real life, it seems like she might have a shot at living her dreams. This heartwarming read is full of imagination, both literal and figurative, with plenty of plot twists to keep you guessing. Beyond romance and dreamy men, it’s a story of ambition, self-discovery, and listening to what – and who – your heart truly desires. – Hannah Southwick

June's top rom-coms: Jenny Colgan's 'An Island Wedding' and Lucy Score's 'Maggie Moves On'

&quot;Bet on It,&quot; by Jodie Slaughter
"Bet on It," by Jodie Slaughter

‘Bet on It’

By Jodie Slaughter. ★★ ½  (out of four). Out Tuesday.

Bingo. Lust. Mental illness. These are not the stuff which rom-coms are made. But in Slaughter’s latest, a weekly game of bingo becomes the catalyst for Aja Owens and Walker Abbott to act on the passionate attraction they feel for one another. Slaughter brings great dignity and tenderness to the anxiety and mental health problems that both Aja and Walker endure. However, there are moments when the book has too much exposition that detracts from the romance. But otherwise, watching Aja and Walker mature, learn to navigate anxious moments and build (or rebuild in Walker’s case) new connections with family and friends is a delight. – Mabinty Quarshie

May's top rom-coms: Emily Henry's 'Book Lovers' and Casey McQuiston's 'I Kissed Shara Wheeler'

&quot;No Funny Business,&quot; by Amanda Aksel
"No Funny Business," by Amanda Aksel

'No Funny Business'

By Amanda Aksel. ★★ ½ (out of four). Out Tuesday.

Two strangers on a cross-country road trip two wind up in scenarios ranging from the “there is just one bed” trope to a Graceland performance as Elvis and Priscilla to a near-fight at a funeral. Despite the entertaining premise of these shenanigans, I found the book a little flat and never understood or cared much about the characters. While the backstory is doled out in a promising slow drip, there isn't much emotional payoff. That said, the book does include good sarcastic banter, discussions of top comedians and enough food descriptions to make me salivate. – Rebecca Viser

More: A tangled story about a wedding guest who falls for the groom tops April's must-read rom-coms

‘The Romance Recipe’

By Ruby Barrett. ★★★★ (out of four). Out Tuesday.

Simply put, "The Romance Recipe" is a treat. Cooking competition star Sophie Brunet is recently out of a relationship and looking to embrace her newfound bisexual identity. Enter Amy Chambers, Sophie's boss and owner of Amy & May's restaurant. The book follows both Amy's and Sophie's perspectives as they navigate the changing nature of their partnership, from a steamy rendezvous in the kitchen to the eventual breakdown of their individual defenses as they come to learn more about one another. Amy and Sophie’s romance is charged from the get-go, with generous helpings of spice and sweetness as the novel progresses. The bisexual representation is one of the book's most compelling elements; Sophie comes out in her early thirties, and through her journey to her relationship with Amy we get to see the overwhelming joy and love that her self-acceptance brings. – Madison Durham

&quot;From the Jump,&quot; by Lacie Waldon
"From the Jump," by Lacie Waldon

'From the Jump'

By Lacie Waldon. ★★★★ (out of four). Out July 19.

Olivia "Liv" Bakersfield has it all figured out. Or at least, it looks like she does. She's followed all the rules according to the varying empowerment books she reads: She works hard, eats healthy, works out and spends carefully, all in the pursuit of perfection. But when a snap decision leads her on a trip with her tight-knit group of friends to South Africa, she starts to change. She begins to see a different path for her life, including more of saying yes to what she actually wants instead of what she's supposed to want – not to mention who she wants, even if it breaks a pact forged by her nearest and dearest. Waldon's novel is a quick and fun read that's hard to put down. If you thought her debut book "The Layover" was great (like I did), then you're sure to love this one too. – Morgan Hines

March rom-coms: Jesse Q. Sutanto's ‘Four Aunties and a Wedding' wraps up March on a sweet note

Also new in July

"Circling Back to You," by Julie Tieu (out Tuesday). A work "wife" and work "husband" take their relationship to the next level.

"The Bodyguard," by Katherine Center (out July 19). Hannah Brooks is tasked with protecting actor Jack Stapleton from a stalker.

"Knot Again," by Kwana Jackson (out July 26). Fireman Lucas Strong becomes a minor celebrity after posing in the Fire Department of the City of New York charity calendar.

"Booked on a Feeling," by Jayci Lee (out July 26). High-powered attorney Lizzy has her life neatly mapped out. Will it get derailed by a crush on her childhood best friend?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rom-coms: Angie Hockman's 'Dream On,' Lacie Waldon are July must-reads

