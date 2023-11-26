DRC's Nobel winner Mukwege stages presidential rally in hometown

Denis Mukwege, a Nobel-winning gynaecologist, staged a rally in his hometown in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday, promising to tackle corruption and conflict if elected president next month.

Addressing supporters in the eastern city of Bukavu, the renowned doctor said he would use political power to "put an end to war, put an end to famine" and to fight graft.

"Today it is normal to steal in the Congo, it is normal to corrupt," said 68-year-old, in Swahili.

Mukwege founded the Panzi hospital and foundation in conflict-torn eastern DRC after witnessing the horrific injuries and diseases suffered by rape victims.

In 2018, he was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Yazidi activist Nadia Murad for efforts to end sexual violence as a weapon of war.

The doctor announced a presidential bid in October, ending months of speculation over his political ambitions.

The DRC, an impoverished and conflict-torn central African nation of about 100 million people, is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 20.

Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi, 60, is running for re-election.

Mukwege chose his hometown of Bukavu to host his first large campaign rally, to which thousands of people came on Saturday.

