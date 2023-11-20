DRC opposition leader Moïse Katumbi officially launches presidential campaign

The former governor of Katanga and leading opposition figure, Moïse Katumbi, has officially launched his campaign to become the next president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking on the launch of his campaign in Kisangani on Monday, Katumbi said: "Today’s campaign launch is another step towards a brighter future for this city, and for this country."

"The needs of the Congolese have been neglected for too long, he added.

"Armed with my programme, which we launched last week in Kinshasa, we will restore hope to the many thousands that have been denied it.

Over the next month, Katumbi will continue to travel throughout the DRC, to listen to "the needs of the people", he added, and to share "his vision for the country."

He will visit cities and towns in Province Orientale, including those in Kivu, before continuing with his nationwide campaign tour.

Katumbi’s campaign will be centred on the four pillars of his programme: institutional transformation, structural transformation of the economy, social transformation, and sustainable transformation.

"The current cohort of corrupt leaders cannot be trusted to change their ways," he concluded.

To him, the 20 December elections are "the best chance the DRC has for a brighter future."

Uniting the opposition

Moise Katumbi, 58, is a wealthy businessman and owner of Congolese football club TP Mazembe, based in the southeastern city of Lubumbashi.

He was born in the Katanga province, the mineral-rich economic motor of the DRC, where he became a governor.



