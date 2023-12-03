DRC electoral campaign marred by violence, lack of transparency

Tensions are running high as the Democratic Republic of Congo prepares to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on 20 December. Concerns over transparency and recurrent violence have observers worried about the vote and its aftermath.

The campaign in the central African nation of about 100 million people officially kicked off on 19 November, just a month before the polls.

Opposition parties and civil society groups have been saying for months that the country simply isn't ready, but the president in power, Felix Tshisekedi, wants the election to go ahead.

Now the European Union has said that its team of election observers cannot observe the polls because of security concerns.

Forty EU observers were supposed to travel to DRC but they are "currently unable to deploy in the country for security reasons", a spokesperson for the mission said this week, which "makes the necessary long-term observation impossible".

As a result the EU decided on Wednesday to cancel its plan to send election observers to provinces across the DRC. It is still considering sending monitors to observe the vote from the capital, the EU's diplomatic service said in a statement.

'Perilous conditions'

Insecurity is one of the main challenges for both the campaign and the polls.

The think tank International Crisis Group said the new electoral cycle was beginning in "perilous conditions".

The DRC saw its first peaceful transition of power since independence following general elections in December 2018, despite widespread reports of vote rigging.



