Drayton Valley man charged with 1st-degree murder in Red Deer death

The RCMP's major crimes unit has laid charges related to the death of a man in Red Deer, Alta.

Red Deer RCMP have charged 29-year-old Jordan David Ruff, of Drayton Valley, with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Dennis Anderson Edwards, of Red Deer.

RCMP say they were called to help EMS with a sudden death at a residence near 58th Avenue and 69th Street at around 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14.

After investigation, RCMP thought the death to be suspicious and the major crimes unit took over.

Major crimes arrested Ruff on Nov. 23, RCMP say, and charged him with first-degree murder.

He remains in custody awaiting a judicial hearing.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.