'Draymond's got a history... so do we!' – Curry and Warriors respond in Game 3

Stephen Curry acknowledged the "noise" around Draymond Green's suspension but was determined the Golden State Warriors would "make it about basketball" in Game 3 – with a nod to his team-mate's "history".

Green was ejected from the previous game against the Sacramento Kings – a second straight Warriors defeat – for stomping on Domantas Sabonis after the center appeared to grab his leg.

The Golden State star was then issued a one-game suspension in a statement that referred to his "history of unsportsmanlike acts".

Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, also described Green as "a repeat offender", with this the fourth suspension of his career.

Most notably, Green was suspended during the 2016 NBA Finals, which the Warriors lost, for an altercation with LeBron James. He has also twice been banned for confrontations with team-mates in Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole.

But Curry suggested this latest "tough blow" became a source of motivation for the Warriors, who continued their strong home form from the regular season with a 114-97 defeat of the Kings on Thursday.

"There's a lot of distractions and noise around the series," Curry told TNT after scoring a game-high 36 points.

"Obviously, losing both games up there was a tough way to start, and we wanted to come home with some good focus. Then you get that call that he's suspended. It's a tough blow.

"But yesterday, at practice, we had really good energy, understanding what the mission was, understanding that we couldn't change anything about the decision that we knew was wrong.

"If we could come out and win tonight, it changes the momentum of the series, and it gives us an opportunity just to make it about basketball.

"That was Draymond's message the whole time: make the right adjustments, come with the right energy, protect the home court.

"When he gets back on Sunday, we've got to capitalise off of that and try to win and even up the series.

"So, we did what we were supposed to do. They say Draymond's got a history? So do we, so we know how to bounce back."