Draymond Green targeting March 14 return

Draymond Green is targeting March 14 as his return date from the lower back injury that has held him out since Jan. 9. “Next Monday, the 14th, against the Wizards. That is the date I am targeting,” Green said on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” “I am excited as hell. It’s been two and a half months, almost … I have never missed that much time during the season … this is something different for me. I am extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to try right this ship.”

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green could return in the next seven to 10 days. Several members of the Warriors organization told ESPN that Green’s return was nearing, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he was “optimistic” the former Defensive Player of the Year would be back soon. “He’s done really well with his rehab,” Kerr said ahead of Golden State’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. “I got a report today that he got another rehab session in on the court. And he’s had about a week, a week and a half now of being on the court, getting a lot of shots ups, scrimmaging. So he’s feeling a lot better and is coming along. -via ESPN / March 7, 2022

Talkin’ NBA: Draymond Green could be returning very soon according to Woj on “NBA Countdown” -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / March 6, 2022

The Warriors are 14-11 without Green in the lineup and 28-6 when Green is active. The Warriors led the league in net rating at 8.7 prior to Jan. 9, but have a net rating of just 3.1 (ninth in the NBA) since then. As one Warriors staff member told ESPN: “He’s the control center of everything we do.” -via ESPN / March 4, 2022