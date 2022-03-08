Draymond Green targeting March 14 return

Draymond Green is targeting March 14 as his return date from the lower back injury that has held him out since Jan. 9. “Next Monday, the 14th, against the Wizards. That is the date I am targeting,” Green said on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” “I am excited as hell. It’s been two and a half months, almost … I have never missed that much time during the season … this is something different for me. I am extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to try right this ship.”
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
. @Draymond Green just revealed on The Draymond Green show that he’s targeting a return for next Monday, March 14, against the Washington Wizards. – 9:25 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s targeted March 14th return date: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:16 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr: There’s no target date for Draymond’s return.
Draymond Green: LOL check out my podcast. – 8:57 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le
According to his show, Draymond Green is targeting his return against, you guessed it… The Washington Wizards. 3/14 – 8:57 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr gave an update on Draymond Green.
“We don’t have a set date, but I got a report today that he got another rehab session in on the court… He’s feeling a lot better and coming along, but still no target date.” – 7:46 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr provides the semi-daily updates on Draymond Green and James Wiseman: working out in the Bay Area, doing well, looking good, feeling fine, no projected return date – 7:41 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says he’s “confident” that Draymond will return soon, but says there is still no circled date. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday that he could be back in 7 to 10 days. – 7:38 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Obviously not as important as Draymond Green’s absence, but it’s worth mentioning that Andre Iguodala has played just six minutes since Jan. 20 when we talk about the Warriors’ slide. – 2:54 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors forward Draymond Green reportedly 7-to-10 days out from a return
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-fo…10:42 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Report: Draymond Green back in 7-10 days? Warriors say no timeline yet
https://t.co/z6WcQ9AfSX pic.twitter.com/hm6xTsYa6u1:12 AM

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green could return in the next seven to 10 days. Several members of the Warriors organization told ESPN that Green’s return was nearing, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he was “optimistic” the former Defensive Player of the Year would be back soon. “He’s done really well with his rehab,” Kerr said ahead of Golden State’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. “I got a report today that he got another rehab session in on the court. And he’s had about a week, a week and a half now of being on the court, getting a lot of shots ups, scrimmaging. So he’s feeling a lot better and is coming along. -via ESPN / March 7, 2022

Talkin’ NBA: Draymond Green could be returning very soon according to Woj on “NBA Countdown” -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / March 6, 2022

The Warriors are 14-11 without Green in the lineup and 28-6 when Green is active. The Warriors led the league in net rating at 8.7 prior to Jan. 9, but have a net rating of just 3.1 (ninth in the NBA) since then. As one Warriors staff member told ESPN: “He’s the control center of everything we do.” -via ESPN / March 4, 2022

