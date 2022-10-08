Draymond Green to Step Away from Warriors for a Few Days As Team Investigates Leak of Punch Video

Brenton Blanchet
·3 min read
The Warriors Draymond Green (23) hears it from the fans after he committed a fourth quarter foul. The Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors for Game Three of the NBA Finals
The Warriors Draymond Green (23) hears it from the fans after he committed a fourth quarter foul. The Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors for Game Three of the NBA Finals

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Draymond Green plays in the 2022 NBA Finals

Draymond Green is taking a short break from the Golden State Warriors after video leaked of him purportedly punching Jordan Poole during practice this week.

Talking to the press on Saturday, Green issued a public apology and said he was stepping away from the team for a few days, as reported by ESPN.

After video of an in-practice scuffle between Green and Poole on Wednesday surfaced on TMZ, the Warriors are now reportedly taking "every legal course of action" to find out how it leaked.

"No. 1, I was wrong for my actions," Green said Saturday. "There's a huge embarrassment that comes with [this]. Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action ... but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan's family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel."

As sources told ESPN, the Warriors are now "aggressively investigating" both the altercation and the video itself, which was obtained by TMZ and publicized after it happened Wednesday.

The video shows Green approach Poole, before he shoves Green. The power forward then can be seen punching Poole, as other members of the Warriors organization step in to break it up. It remains unclear why the altercation occurred, but Warriors General Manager Bob Myers previously said that Green was not expected to miss any games as a result.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors hi-five during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 21, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors hi-five during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 21, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty

"As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally," Myers previously told reporters after the incident.

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens," Myers said. "Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. ... As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

"No other video leaks from practice," Green told reporters Saturday. "When we're working on our sets, they don't leak. When I'm coaching everyone up, that doesn't leak. So I thought it was bulls--- that the video leaked."

Green said he watched the video "15 times" to reflect on his actions, and explained that the video "looks awful." Green noted that he was thankful to the organization for launching its investigation over the leaked video.

"But for whoever leaked the video, it did the same thing to me that it tended to do to the world. It's an audio-less video. It's a video that cuts to me walking right to him. The video serves the purpose that it was supposed to serve," Green said. "And it had me in the same mindset of like, 'Wow, this is terrible, this is awful.' And by the way, it is terrible and it is awful."

