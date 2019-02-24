Draymond Green sprained ankle in loss to Rockets after stepping on DeMarcus Cousins' foot

Draymond Green injured his left ankle after he stepped on DeMarcus Cousins’ foot on Saturday night against the Rockets. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green left their 118-112 loss to the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena on Saturday night early with a left ankle injury.

Green, while guarding Chris Paul in the fourth quarter, stepped on Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins’ foot. Green instantly started hopping and grabbing his foot in pain before he fell to the floor in front of the Warriors bench.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Green was clearly in a lot of pain, although it doesn’t look like his ankle twisted or made much contact with Cousins’ foot at all. It even clearly surprised Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who didn’t notice Green was hurt even though he was lying in pain directly in front of him for several seconds.

Green was helped up and limped off the court to the locker room. The Warriors later confirmed that Green suffered a left ankle sprain, and would not return.

Draymond Green updates his ankle sprain, says he doesn’t expect to miss much time pic.twitter.com/jNywlhIc02 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2019





“I had already sprained the same ankle in the first quarter, so when I stepped on DeMarcus’ foot it just kind of re-aggravated the same sprain,” Green said after the game, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “It was painful. But I’ll be alright. I’ll be fine.”

Green left the game with four points and four rebounds in 24 minutes, shooting 2-of-6 from the field.

Kevin Durant didn’t seem too concerned about Green missing too much time, either.

Story continues

Kevin Durant asked about any concern regarding the Draymond Green ankle sprain: “I mean, he’ll be back for the playoffs. That’s the only thing we worry about here, right?” pic.twitter.com/9xiMAOUyXO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2019





“I mean, he’ll be back for the playoffs,” Durant said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “That’s the only thing we worry about here, right?”

Rockets hold on, fend off Warriors run

The Rockets, playing without James Harden, dominated throughout most of the contest — even building up a 20-point lead midway through the second quarter. While Golden State made a push early in the third quarter, and even took a brief two-point lead, Houston held on to grab the six-point win — its fourth-straight regular season victory against the Warriors.

"If you play with the right spirit, there's nothing that can stop you."@CP3 recaps the @HoustonRockets W in Oakland! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/pU0yhNEOgB — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2019





“We just tried to stay poised,” Pauls said of the Warriors run after the game. “They’re going to make a run. That’s why in order to win a championship you have to go through here. Luckily we play here in the playoffs and it’s a tough environment. But we just stayed together and just tried to play hard.”

Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 25 points, shooting 8-of-20 from the field. Paul added 23 points and 17 assists, and Kenneth Faried finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Durant led the Warriors with 29 points in the loss, shooting 11-of-19 from the field. Stephen Curry added 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Klay Thompson finished with 20 points.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Panthers’ Reid rips ‘false narratives’ about Kaepernick

• Sohi: DeRozan loves and loses again in Toronto return

• Sources: Warriors’ Green close to hiring LeBron’s agent

• Report: Harper meeting with Phillies owner in Las Vegas

