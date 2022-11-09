Draymond Green Says 'Shame on You' to Fans Who Think They Know Him from Just Watching Basketball

Draymond Green Throwing Bones
Draymond Green Throwing Bones

Draymond Green says it's hard for basketball fans to "really know" him, even after 10 years in the league.

"No, I don't think NBA fans really know Draymond Green and I don't think it's their business to really know Draymond Green," the four-time NBA champion tells PEOPLE on the set of his UNINTERRUPTED talk show, Throwing Bones, in Los Angeles.

The controversial Golden State Warriors star, who made headlines earlier this season after he punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice, says "you can't get to know" him purely through watching his games and tuning into postgame interviews.

"If you thought you could get to know me through watching me compete, shame on you," Green says, reminding audiences that playing in the NBA is a job at the end of the day.

Green explains: "It's one thing if I sit here and I have a conversation back and forth with you, but if I just came and sat there and just sat here and watched you or at your place of work and just sat and watched you do your job, how crazy would you say I am if I walked away and said, 'I know her now.' "

"That's what we go through as athletes," the Warriors veteran tells PEOPLE. "Someone can watch you on a TV screen and while watching you on that TV screen, they will walk away from that saying, 'He's a f--king asshole."

Green's aggressive energy on the court is often encouraged by Warriors fans, but his outspokenness on the court has gotten Green into trouble before. Last season, he was handed 14 technical foul citations by league referees.

Even Green's wife, Hazel Renee, joked with PEOPLE about excessive Green's technical fouls, calling them "money down the drain."

"There's the wedding budget right there," Renee said prior to the couple's star-studded wedding over the summer, referring to money lost in NBA fines that could've gone towards the extravagant ceremony. "If anyone wants to know where's the wedding budget, it's right there in text."

Basketball fans curious to know more about "the real" Draymond Green should tune into the second season of Throwing Bones, he advises. "When you watch me speak and watch me on things like [the series], then that's a different thing."

Green says being on set, which he describes as a "much more controlled environment" than a competitive NBA game, allows him to show viewers who he is without the jersey. "Here, I'm chilling, I'm myself, I'm kind of just in my lane, but on a basketball court, I'm competing for something."

Green isn't quite as competitive throwing bones — aka playing dominoes — as he is when he's tossing basketballs, but the defensive maestro is excited for fans to see this toned-down side of him.

Via the series' own description, Throwing Bones is a series that encourages athletes, entertainers, and tastemakers to "show up as their full selves" while they compete against Green in a game of dominoes and discuss "everything in culture, unfiltered."

The second season of the show will feature guests like Green's former teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson, NBA veteran Jalen Rose and undefeated boxer Ryan Garcia, who speak candidly with Green about current events, their careers and their personal lives.

Season two of Throwing Bones premieres November 18 and is available exclusively on UNINTERRUPTED's YouTube channel.

