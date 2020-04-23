Draymond Green rips Kevin Durant for Warriors attitude: 'Get the f— out of here'

Warriors forward Draymond Green appeared on the "ALL THE SMOKE" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and strongly criticized former teammate Kevin Durant for his attitude toward the end of his tenure with Golden State and explanations for his exit.

Green said Durant turned on teammates after feeling he had not gotten sufficient respect from the media for his 2017 NBA Finals performance, for which he won MVP. That apparently put a cloud over the 2017-18 season before turning into a full-blown catastrophe the next year.

Early in the 2018-19 campaign, of course, Green and Durant engaged in a verbal altercation near the end of a close loss to the Clippers after a botched possession in the final minute of regulation. Green told Barnes and Jackson he had aired pent-up frustrations regarding Durant's soured perspective on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's freewheeling offensive style. Green chastised coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers for not stepping in on their own to keep Durant in check.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Instead of 'Klay, do what you do,' or 'Steph, do what you do,' it was all of the sudden just like, 'F—, why's Steph shooting this shot?'" Green said. "And I'm just sitting there like, 'Yo, that's the same Klay and Steph I've always played with. They ain't playing no different than they've always played.' And I know those two guys, they're definitely not looking you off."

(Video contains NSFW language:)

Draymond says he feels KD changed when LeBron was still being considered the best player in the NBA after the 2017 Finals. pic.twitter.com/dJd3yRP492 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 23, 2020

MORE: Breaking down first two episodes of 'The Last Dance'

Story continues

Green also took exception to insinuations he was the reason Durant left the team for the Nets last summer. He said if Durant wanted him gone, then the Warriors' front office would have made it happen.

"If it was such a big deal with Kevin being here and me being here, all Kevin had to do was ... say to Bob (Myers), 'I'll stay, but Draymond's got to go,'" Green said. "To try and point the finger and say, 'This is why I left'? Man, get the f— out of here.

"You ain't leave because of me. You're f—ing Kevin Durant. If you wanted to be here, I would have been out."