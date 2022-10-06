Draymond Green, Jordan Poole have physical altercation, Warriors considering disciplinary action towards Green
There was a physical altercation at the Warriors’ practice Wednesday morning that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green, sources with knowledge of the incident told The Athletic. When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said.
Source: Marcus Thompson II, Anthony Slater, Shams Charania @ The Athletic
