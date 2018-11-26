Draymond Green injury update: Warriors F out vs. Magic, still day-to-day with toe sprain

Draymond Green is still dealing with a toe injury.

The 28-year-old Warriors forward recently underwent an MRI which confirmed a sprain in his right toe, according to a report from Yahoo Sports, which cites unidentified league sources. He will miss Golden State's game against the Magic on Monday and remains day-to-day.

The matchup with the Magic will be the sixth straight game Green has missed with the injury.

Draymond Green and Alfonzo McKinnie remain out tonight vs Magic. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 26, 2018

The three-time All-Star has averaged 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 13 appearances in 2018-19.

Green was involved in a heated verbal exchange with teammate Kevin Durant during an overtime loss to the Clippers earlier this month and their argument reportedly continued in the locker room after the game. The team then suspended Green, who sat out for its win over the Hawks one day after the incident.

Green also missed a pair of matchups in early November with the toe sprain and returned for one game after the suspension before being sidelined again with the injury.

