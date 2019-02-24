Draymond Green injury update: Warriors F (ankle) out after awkwardly stepping on DeMarcus Cousins

Draymond Green left the Warriors' matchup with the Rockets on Saturday after an odd play and did not return.

Draymond Green went out of the Warriors' 118-112 loss to the Rockets on Saturday after an odd play. He did not return.

The three-time All-Star stepped on the foot of teammate DeMarcus Cousins in the second half, but it didn't appear he rolled his ankle.

He had to be helped up and off the floor and went to the locker room soon after.

The Warriors announced he would not return with a left ankle sprain.

"I don't think it's serious, but we'll see," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game, via The Athletic.

Green is averaging 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists on the 2018-19 season.

The Warriors are now 42-17 and in the lead in the Western Conference.

