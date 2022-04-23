Draymond Green: Devin Booker’s absence gives Pelicans two best players in the series

Pro City Hoops: “That’s a big loss for Phoenix. That loss gives New Orleans the two best players on the court which is hard to overcome. No disrespect to Chris Paul.” – Draymond Green on Devin Booker getting hurt

Source: Twitter

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I wrote on the bond that ties Draymond Green and Jordan Poole: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams would not say whether Landry Shamet will get the start in Devin Booker’s place for Game 3 tonight

(Sorry about the typo in the first one if you saw it!) – 8:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ll find out.” #Suns coach Monty Williams when asked if Landry Shamet will start for Devin Booker (hamstring) for Game 3 in New Orleans.

He’s started 14 games in the regular season for Booker and averaged 12.4 points and shot 40.9% from 3 in those 14 starts. – 8:04 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Monty Williams not tipping his hand on the starting lineup tonight.

Suns other starting 4 – Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton – have played 165 mins without Devin Booker this year.

They have on OffRtg of 110.2 and DefRtg of 98.6 in those minutes. – 8:04 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: State of the playoffs w/ Booker/Middleton injuries, then @Sarah Kustok on Nets-Celtics and @Kevin Arnovitz on the wild Grizz-Wolves series plus some Jazz/Mavs:

Spotify: spoti.fi/36C3AN8

Apple: apple.co/3EFevCh – 4:49 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

StatMuse @statmuse

Gobert earlier this season: “Guys like Devin Booker buys in and take pride in playing defense.” He was right.

Defensive FG% in last 5 seasons:

Spida Booker

42.6% 48.3%

44.0% 48.2%

48.6% 47.7%

48.8% 46.6%

49.6% 43.2% pic.twitter.com/ihUPpC8RV1 – 4:25 PM

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

With the absence of Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton (and the return of Stephen Curry) the playoffs have given betting markets a chance to assess the value of an NBA star.

@JeffFogle on what we’ve learned: https://t.co/MF1HiFnVor pic.twitter.com/Q8LM4vAkaN – 3:45 PM

Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live! GAME 3!

🏀 What do the Suns do with Devin Booker? More Cam Johnson? Landry Shamet?

🏀 Worries about 3-point shooting

🏀 Ways frustrate Deandre Ayton and open up the offense

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/S6yblnSk0a – 3:30 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

This is the slow motion replay of that Draymond Green late game steal of a Nikola Jokic post up, complete with his description of what he was seeing, why he attacked the dribble pic.twitter.com/iQ5tm3WWMa – 2:09 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Going from a 1-12 start to consistently improving to winning several do-or-die play-in games to beating the Suns in Phoenix …

The Pelicans remain underdogs against a team without Devin Booker, but their confidence sits at an all-time high.

LET’S GEAUX! https://t.co/3I67niii9V pic.twitter.com/pemGtgi5ZV – 12:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker 13th most popular jersey sale second half of this season (Jan. 13 to April 10).

#Suns 8th in top-selling team merchandise. #NBA pic.twitter.com/jHldWeFhYf – 12:13 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New Locked On #NBA pod @LockedOnNetwork

w/ @Adam Mares

– Warriors death lineup (and why it doesn’t need a nickname)

– Draymond’s defense on Jokic

– Grizzlies comeback

– KAT next-questioning after taking just four shots

– Jazz 🤢

– Luka coming back?

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 12:12 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

How will the Suns respond?

@adaniels33 feels terrible for the @Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker after his Game 2 injury. Hear Game 3 tonight at 9:30pm ET on NBA Radio – https://t.co/Wir3FS92Ki #RallytheValley pic.twitter.com/ctySkp2wX3 – 11:56 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Draymond Green: “Everybody not made for the playoffs. I don’t know if you’ve seen that around the league. You look around the league, everybody’s just not cut out for the playoffs.”

Wonder who he’s talking about 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UJZogPCscS – 9:37 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

“The key to the game is keeping Kevon Looney in the game,” Mike Malone said. “No disrespect to Kevon Looney, but when Draymond goes to Nikola it’s just a different animal. So yes, it is hard to rely solely on Nikola Jokic because of all the attention.” theathletic.com/3265344/2022/0… – 8:59 AM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

The latest In Street Clothes Podcast has dropped! In this week’s episode @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown the myriad of NBA Playoff injuries including Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, and Luka before talking early trends in the MLB. Check it out! open.spotify.com/episode/1BSUsr… – 7:26 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green says Jordan Poole ‘has been our No. 1 option’ in playoffs so far

cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 2:43 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic said that Draymond is the “brain” of the Warriors team and that is about as on the money as it gets. – 2:09 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Draymond Green on Game 3’s being a hard game to win:

“My guy Keys texted me today, and said, man, we haven’t been great in Game 3’s we’re 11-9. I said all right, cool. We got to figure this one out and we were able to come out with it.” – 1:45 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green details his clutch steal on Nikola Jokic in the closing minute pic.twitter.com/9ufRaVGiBW – 1:31 AM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Klay enjoyed Draymond stripping Jokic late in the game when he was playing with five fouls. Amazing hands and impeccable timing, Klay said about Draymond. “Best defender in the world.” – 1:25 AM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

I don’t want to get too ahead of myself but the mere thought of Draymond Green trash talking the Grizzlies & the entire city of Memphis has me on “sitting down to a plate of Gus’s fried chicken” levels of excitement. – 1:20 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr: “For Draymond to battle him (Jokic) all night, and to make that play at the end was just a huge part of the win.” – 1:10 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Michael Malone says he joked with his assistants that “the key to the game is keeping Kevon Looney in the game and no disrespect to (Looney).” That’s how impactful Draymond has been and was tonight. – 1:07 AM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

For a player as fundamentally sound as the Joker, I’m at a loss as to why he hasn’t dropped his hips to widen his base on post ups. Naturally lowers his dribble & creates space, all of which prevents getting picked. No way Draymond should reach the ball without fouling him. – 1:07 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

More Ws on 3 Ball bets tonight. We’re running hot!

Talking injuries to Booker and Middleton, adjustments, another bet (!), and more in Friday’s 3 Ball.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 1:04 AM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

In all my years covering the NBA, I can’t recall two players who got more out of young teammates than Steph and Draymond. Somehow they’re paying it forward and drawing dividends at the same time. #leadershippersonified – 12:57 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Draymond Green tonight:

6 PTS

5 REB

10 AST

And a game sealing steal on the reigning MVP. pic.twitter.com/JdZEUFxHd0 – 12:54 AM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Draymond on Poole: “You’re talking about a guy who was third team in the G-League, now our number one option” in the series. Poole finished with 27 points. – 12:54 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors forward Draymond Green joined LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd and Larry Bird as the only players in postseason history with 200 steals and 10 triple-doubles. Both of Green’s steals tonight against Denver were turnovers for Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/KNwDjmSTO2 – 12:54 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

‘When the money is on the line, I don’t like it when people go at me for all the marbles. I hate that.’

– Warriors F/C Draymond Green, whose late steal off Nikola Jokic capped the Game 3 win at Denver. – 12:53 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the angle at which draymond got this steal is unreaaaaaal pic.twitter.com/f9OP8tZsmK – 12:52 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole are the best offensive trio in the NBA. Draymond Green is the league’s best defender. Warriors have depth, experience. Other teams have injuries. The Death Lineup is back. Golden State is the favorite again. – 12:52 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green, with five fouls, strips Nikola Jokic on an iso post up to seal the game and likely the series pic.twitter.com/Vua0LnefYP – 12:48 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Warriors took the Nuggets best shot and won ugly by their standards. They’re one win away from sweep and getting Steph, Klay and Draymond some more rest before the next round. – 12:48 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

But hey, Draymond is overrated 🙄🤣🙄🤣🙄🤣 pic.twitter.com/nfthFuNfef – 12:46 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

It’s gonna be strange if Draymond Green doesn’t win another DPOY before his career is over. One of the greatest defenders in NBA history probably should have more than one – 12:46 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Draymond stripping the ball from Jokic feels like a defining moment of the playoffs. Draymond is all the way back to his prime level, the heartbeat of the team and the best defender in the nba – 12:46 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Helluva play by Draymond Green, but before that Denver possession, why is it Aaron Gordon and not Nikola Jokic? – 12:46 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond is still letting fans hear it – 12:46 AM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Draymond moment. The man is just a winner. – 12:45 AM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Draymond looks like he wants to swallow the crowd whole. – 12:45 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Give Draymond his flowers. One of the best defenders of this era!! – 12:45 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond Green with a huge steal. He’s just one of the greatest defenders of all-time. – 12:45 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond, who had his hands full all night with Jokic, comes up with a clutch still in iso against the MVP to essentially seal it

And then Green let the Nuggets know about it – 12:45 AM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Draymond Green. That’s it and that’s all – 12:45 AM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Draymond is a monster – 12:45 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Draymond is unbelievable. There hasn’t been a better defender this era. – 12:45 AM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Draymond Green wins basketball games. – 12:45 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Death, Maxes, and Draymond – 12:44 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Why is Draymond jumping on the pump fake every time? – 12:36 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Five fouls on Draymond Green and still four minutes left of guarding Nikola Jokic. Him getting/avoiding his 6th could determine the game. – 12:34 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Draymond with 5 fouls. – 12:33 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jordan Poole for Andrew Wiggins, leaving Andre Iguodala. Steve Kerr going with Poole, Curry, Klay, Iguodala and Draymond to close. – 12:28 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

The winner of the battle between Draymond Green and Nikola Jokic in this final 6 minutes will win the game. – 12:26 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

4th closer will be an interesting decision for Kerr tonight with Wiggins kind of out of it. Porter and Iguodala the other possible choices, although seems like Andre has just been the backup for Draymond at this point. – 12:21 AM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

30 coming off the bench is 1. Is true professionalism but 2. That dynamic is just scary.

Kerr has a good problem to have like Draymond said. #dubnation – 12:16 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

One more time for the night crowd! On Devin Booker’s timetable to return, the Suns’ mindset going into Game 3 and more updates from practice in New Orleans: bit.ly/3Ov9eBK – 12:09 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

It’s a Steph and Draymond turnover game tonight. – 12:02 AM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

draymond and steph are almost like one of those old comedy duos that just have their act air tight – 12:00 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Every NBA team passed on Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green at least once, some skipped them twice. They both were drafted in the second round. – 11:55 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Jokic picks up the foul on a Draymond drive and then Aaron Gordon gets a technical.

All of a sudden Golden State has a chance to tie or take the lead in the 3rd. – 11:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

AG gets a tech after Joker’s foul on Draymond. Joker the embodiment of 🤷‍♂️. – 11:52 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Wild swing there. Draymond PLEADING to the ref to call a technical there and he got it. – 11:52 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Golden State’s defense is cracking. Draymond twisting an ankle is one thing but it was happening before that. Just losing assignments lefts and right. – 11:51 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Will never forget Draymond calling Joker’s Sombor Shuffle that “right-footed joint.” – 11:48 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

A little turn of events here: Aaron Gordon is battling and showing signs of life in this series. And Draymond Green went down and stayed down for a little bit before walking back slowly to the bench. Draymond will remain in the game and looks OK. – 11:46 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Draymond Green limped to the bench after that last contest. Appears that he’ll stay in the game. – 11:46 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Might’ve been an ankle twist for Draymond Green on that last contest at the rim. Stayed down for a few seconds and grabbed at it. Warriors called timeout. Limped to the bench. Looks like he’s going to stay in the game. – 11:44 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond goes down. Looks like his leg locked up. Tie game – 11:43 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Low-key hilarious how it went from “Can the Mavs make it a series without Luka Doncic to give Devin Booker more time?” to “Slow down, Dallas, damn” – 11:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Offensive foul on Draymond to begin the 3rd. Monte was doubled over holding his face and then checked for blood. Refs reviewing for flagrant. – 11:34 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Warriors scored 138 points-per-100-possessions in that first half. They shot 67.5% from the field and hit 12 3s. Draymond Green has 9 assists. Nuggets are down 10 despite that offensive show. – 11:21 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Draymond, Wiggins, and Payton going 5/7 for 3 is an absolute killer. – 11:02 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

This shaping up like one of those Draymond Green triple-double nights. – 11:00 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Joker checks out with 12 points (5-of-7 shooting) and 6 rebounds. At every stoppage, Draymond is working the refs trying to tell them that Joker is hooking him. And though the #Nuggets are trying Joker v. Draymond, the refs are letting them play. – 10:39 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Ten great opening minutes by Draymond Green. – 10:38 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic has to attack Draymond Green while playing small with the Poole Party lineup. That is how you can get Draymond Green in foul trouble. – 10:27 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Why is Draymond so important to the Warriors’ offense? Because he gets his team sooooo many good looks when it doesn’t look like there’s anything there pic.twitter.com/GnRN0wMdIS – 10:23 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Few players can expose limitations like Draymond. He’s taking millions off Aaron Gordon’s next contract right now. – 10:23 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Last Nuggets offensive set, Draymond completely just sagged off Aaron Gordon and camped right on the edge of the paint. – 10:22 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Aaron Gordon is attacking Draymond inside but he’s had some Charles Smith-like sequences inside with missed layups and putbacks. – 10:20 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I don’t know if this is unknown or not, but attacking Draymond Green is not the best decision for an offense to make.

Has he fouled without a whistle? Yes. Still, stop attacking Draymond. It’s not wise. – 10:20 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

Draymond Green making 3s gives me liiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiife – 10:20 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

A made 3 in all three games of this series for Draymond Green. He only made a 3 in three straight games once this season. – 10:19 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

A couple 50-50 calls between Draymond and AG that go Draymond’s way and the crowd is upset. – 10:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

On today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, we had updates from practice, including Devin Booker’s timetable to return, the Suns’ approach to Game 3 and a focus on playing up to their standard

Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/EwtnucxsEa – 10:19 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry will come off the bench again in Game 3. Same starters for Warriors: Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney. – 9:33 PM

