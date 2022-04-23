Draymond Green: Devin Booker’s absence gives Pelicans two best players in the series
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Phoenix SunsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Golden State WarriorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Devin BookerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Draymond GreenLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Pro City Hoops: “That’s a big loss for Phoenix. That loss gives New Orleans the two best players on the court which is hard to overcome. No disrespect to Chris Paul.” – Draymond Green on Devin Booker getting hurt
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Two weeks ago my 12 y/o said her chrome book was broken. I checked, it had a splotch but was still working. One week ago, she says chrome is broken. It was broken. Today I spend 300 on new chrome. 18 y/o calls from Maryland and tells me she broke it on purpose
I got got man – 8:54 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on the bond that ties Draymond Green and Jordan Poole: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams would not say whether Landry Shamet will get the start in Devin Booker’s place for Game 3 tonight
(Sorry about the typo in the first one if you saw it!) – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll find out.” #Suns coach Monty Williams when asked if Landry Shamet will start for Devin Booker (hamstring) for Game 3 in New Orleans.
He’s started 14 games in the regular season for Booker and averaged 12.4 points and shot 40.9% from 3 in those 14 starts. – 8:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Monty Williams not tipping his hand on the starting lineup tonight.
Suns other starting 4 – Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton – have played 165 mins without Devin Booker this year.
They have on OffRtg of 110.2 and DefRtg of 98.6 in those minutes. – 8:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s Spencer Haywood’s birthday? What a great opportunity to plug the book by @Gary Washburn and (another birthday guy) @Marc J. Spears on a guy who changed the league. pic.twitter.com/Q6DTqhA3aX – 5:48 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: State of the playoffs w/ Booker/Middleton injuries, then @Sarah Kustok on Nets-Celtics and @Kevin Arnovitz on the wild Grizz-Wolves series plus some Jazz/Mavs:
Spotify: spoti.fi/36C3AN8
Apple: apple.co/3EFevCh – 4:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Washington Mystics Coach Mike Thibault says #WinningTimeHBO is “not accurate”, he was on the staff and says the book is more accurate. He says the actors look like the players but the series is far from the truth especially in portrayal of Jerry West. – 4:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gobert earlier this season: “Guys like Devin Booker buys in and take pride in playing defense.” He was right.
Defensive FG% in last 5 seasons:
Spida Booker
42.6% 48.3%
44.0% 48.2%
48.6% 47.7%
48.8% 46.6%
49.6% 43.2% pic.twitter.com/ihUPpC8RV1 – 4:25 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Next “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book event: Saturday April 30 from 2-3 pm at Seaside Public Library. Coast residents, swing by for a discussion on the life & career of the ex @Portland Trail Blazers great & those teams that twice reached the NBA Finals. We’ll have books for sale! pic.twitter.com/j6YD2EGINr – 4:16 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
With the absence of Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton (and the return of Stephen Curry) the playoffs have given betting markets a chance to assess the value of an NBA star.
@JeffFogle on what we’ve learned: https://t.co/MF1HiFnVor pic.twitter.com/Q8LM4vAkaN – 3:45 PM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
While waiting for Celts-Nets game 3 pick up a good book , mine. https://t.co/WdGtb31kYN. Or listen to it. The Arm and the Fall by Gary Tanguay, narrated by Gary Tanguay on my Audible app. Try Audible and get it here: https://t.co/uuwbGIsFIn pic.twitter.com/4ZRSONMUIN – 3:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! GAME 3!
🏀 What do the Suns do with Devin Booker? More Cam Johnson? Landry Shamet?
🏀 Worries about 3-point shooting
🏀 Ways frustrate Deandre Ayton and open up the offense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/S6yblnSk0a – 3:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This is the slow motion replay of that Draymond Green late game steal of a Nikola Jokic post up, complete with his description of what he was seeing, why he attacked the dribble pic.twitter.com/iQ5tm3WWMa – 2:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! GAME 3!
🏀 What do the Suns do with Devin Booker? More Cam Johnson? Landry Shamet?
🏀 Worries about 3-point shooting
🏀 Ways frustrate Deandre Ayton and open up the offense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/JPL9cxk8d2 – 12:59 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: State of the playoffs w/ Booker/Middleton injuries, then @Sarah Kustok on Nets-Celtics and @Kevin Arnovitz on the wild Grizz-Wolves series plus some Jazz/Mavs:
Spotify: spoti.fi/36C3AN8
Apple: apple.co/3EFevCh – 12:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Going from a 1-12 start to consistently improving to winning several do-or-die play-in games to beating the Suns in Phoenix …
The Pelicans remain underdogs against a team without Devin Booker, but their confidence sits at an all-time high.
LET’S GEAUX! https://t.co/3I67niii9V pic.twitter.com/pemGtgi5ZV – 12:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker 13th most popular jersey sale second half of this season (Jan. 13 to April 10).
#Suns 8th in top-selling team merchandise. #NBA pic.twitter.com/jHldWeFhYf – 12:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New Locked On #NBA pod @LockedOnNetwork
w/ @Adam Mares
– Warriors death lineup (and why it doesn’t need a nickname)
– Draymond’s defense on Jokic
– Grizzlies comeback
– KAT next-questioning after taking just four shots
– Jazz 🤢
– Luka coming back?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 12:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How will the Suns respond?
@adaniels33 feels terrible for the @Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker after his Game 2 injury. Hear Game 3 tonight at 9:30pm ET on NBA Radio – https://t.co/Wir3FS92Ki #RallytheValley pic.twitter.com/ctySkp2wX3 – 11:56 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! GAME 3!
🏀 What do the Suns do with Devin Booker? More Cam Johnson? Landry Shamet?
🏀 Worries about 3-point shooting
🏀 Ways frustrate Deandre Ayton and open up the offense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/J77zUVVVJ7 – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! GAME 3!
🏀 What do the Suns do with Devin Booker? More Cam Johnson? Landry Shamet?
🏀 Worries about 3-point shooting
🏀 Ways frustrate Deandre Ayton and open up the offense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/DHAuGiXrIE – 10:32 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “Everybody not made for the playoffs. I don’t know if you’ve seen that around the league. You look around the league, everybody’s just not cut out for the playoffs.”
Wonder who he’s talking about 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UJZogPCscS – 9:37 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“The key to the game is keeping Kevon Looney in the game,” Mike Malone said. “No disrespect to Kevon Looney, but when Draymond goes to Nikola it’s just a different animal. So yes, it is hard to rely solely on Nikola Jokic because of all the attention.” theathletic.com/3265344/2022/0… – 8:59 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The latest In Street Clothes Podcast has dropped! In this week’s episode @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown the myriad of NBA Playoff injuries including Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, and Luka before talking early trends in the MLB. Check it out! open.spotify.com/episode/1BSUsr… – 7:26 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green says Jordan Poole ‘has been our No. 1 option’ in playoffs so far
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 2:43 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic said that Draymond is the “brain” of the Warriors team and that is about as on the money as it gets. – 2:09 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green on Game 3’s being a hard game to win:
“My guy Keys texted me today, and said, man, we haven’t been great in Game 3’s we’re 11-9. I said all right, cool. We got to figure this one out and we were able to come out with it.” – 1:45 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green details his clutch steal on Nikola Jokic in the closing minute pic.twitter.com/9ufRaVGiBW – 1:31 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay enjoyed Draymond stripping Jokic late in the game when he was playing with five fouls. Amazing hands and impeccable timing, Klay said about Draymond. “Best defender in the world.” – 1:25 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I don’t want to get too ahead of myself but the mere thought of Draymond Green trash talking the Grizzlies & the entire city of Memphis has me on “sitting down to a plate of Gus’s fried chicken” levels of excitement. – 1:20 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr: “For Draymond to battle him (Jokic) all night, and to make that play at the end was just a huge part of the win.” – 1:10 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says he joked with his assistants that “the key to the game is keeping Kevon Looney in the game and no disrespect to (Looney).” That’s how impactful Draymond has been and was tonight. – 1:07 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
For a player as fundamentally sound as the Joker, I’m at a loss as to why he hasn’t dropped his hips to widen his base on post ups. Naturally lowers his dribble & creates space, all of which prevents getting picked. No way Draymond should reach the ball without fouling him. – 1:07 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
More Ws on 3 Ball bets tonight. We’re running hot!
Talking injuries to Booker and Middleton, adjustments, another bet (!), and more in Friday’s 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 1:04 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
In all my years covering the NBA, I can’t recall two players who got more out of young teammates than Steph and Draymond. Somehow they’re paying it forward and drawing dividends at the same time. #leadershippersonified – 12:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond Green tonight:
6 PTS
5 REB
10 AST
And a game sealing steal on the reigning MVP. pic.twitter.com/JdZEUFxHd0 – 12:54 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond on Poole: “You’re talking about a guy who was third team in the G-League, now our number one option” in the series. Poole finished with 27 points. – 12:54 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward Draymond Green joined LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd and Larry Bird as the only players in postseason history with 200 steals and 10 triple-doubles. Both of Green’s steals tonight against Denver were turnovers for Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/KNwDjmSTO2 – 12:54 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘When the money is on the line, I don’t like it when people go at me for all the marbles. I hate that.’
– Warriors F/C Draymond Green, whose late steal off Nikola Jokic capped the Game 3 win at Denver. – 12:53 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the angle at which draymond got this steal is unreaaaaaal pic.twitter.com/f9OP8tZsmK – 12:52 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole are the best offensive trio in the NBA. Draymond Green is the league’s best defender. Warriors have depth, experience. Other teams have injuries. The Death Lineup is back. Golden State is the favorite again. – 12:52 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green, with five fouls, strips Nikola Jokic on an iso post up to seal the game and likely the series pic.twitter.com/Vua0LnefYP – 12:48 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Warriors took the Nuggets best shot and won ugly by their standards. They’re one win away from sweep and getting Steph, Klay and Draymond some more rest before the next round. – 12:48 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
But hey, Draymond is overrated 🙄🤣🙄🤣🙄🤣 pic.twitter.com/nfthFuNfef – 12:46 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s gonna be strange if Draymond Green doesn’t win another DPOY before his career is over. One of the greatest defenders in NBA history probably should have more than one – 12:46 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Draymond stripping the ball from Jokic feels like a defining moment of the playoffs. Draymond is all the way back to his prime level, the heartbeat of the team and the best defender in the nba – 12:46 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Helluva play by Draymond Green, but before that Denver possession, why is it Aaron Gordon and not Nikola Jokic? – 12:46 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is still letting fans hear it – 12:46 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Draymond moment. The man is just a winner. – 12:45 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Draymond looks like he wants to swallow the crowd whole. – 12:45 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Give Draymond his flowers. One of the best defenders of this era!! – 12:45 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green with a huge steal. He’s just one of the greatest defenders of all-time. – 12:45 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond, who had his hands full all night with Jokic, comes up with a clutch still in iso against the MVP to essentially seal it
And then Green let the Nuggets know about it – 12:45 AM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Draymond Green. That’s it and that’s all – 12:45 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Draymond is a monster – 12:45 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Draymond is unbelievable. There hasn’t been a better defender this era. – 12:45 AM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Draymond Green wins basketball games. – 12:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Death, Maxes, and Draymond – 12:44 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Why is Draymond jumping on the pump fake every time? – 12:36 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Five fouls on Draymond Green and still four minutes left of guarding Nikola Jokic. Him getting/avoiding his 6th could determine the game. – 12:34 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Draymond with 5 fouls. – 12:33 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole for Andrew Wiggins, leaving Andre Iguodala. Steve Kerr going with Poole, Curry, Klay, Iguodala and Draymond to close. – 12:28 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The winner of the battle between Draymond Green and Nikola Jokic in this final 6 minutes will win the game. – 12:26 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
4th closer will be an interesting decision for Kerr tonight with Wiggins kind of out of it. Porter and Iguodala the other possible choices, although seems like Andre has just been the backup for Draymond at this point. – 12:21 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
30 coming off the bench is 1. Is true professionalism but 2. That dynamic is just scary.
Kerr has a good problem to have like Draymond said. #dubnation – 12:16 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
One more time for the night crowd! On Devin Booker’s timetable to return, the Suns’ mindset going into Game 3 and more updates from practice in New Orleans: bit.ly/3Ov9eBK – 12:09 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
It’s a Steph and Draymond turnover game tonight. – 12:02 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
draymond and steph are almost like one of those old comedy duos that just have their act air tight – 12:00 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Every NBA team passed on Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green at least once, some skipped them twice. They both were drafted in the second round. – 11:55 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jokic picks up the foul on a Draymond drive and then Aaron Gordon gets a technical.
All of a sudden Golden State has a chance to tie or take the lead in the 3rd. – 11:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
AG gets a tech after Joker’s foul on Draymond. Joker the embodiment of 🤷♂️. – 11:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Wild swing there. Draymond PLEADING to the ref to call a technical there and he got it. – 11:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Golden State’s defense is cracking. Draymond twisting an ankle is one thing but it was happening before that. Just losing assignments lefts and right. – 11:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will never forget Draymond calling Joker’s Sombor Shuffle that “right-footed joint.” – 11:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
A little turn of events here: Aaron Gordon is battling and showing signs of life in this series. And Draymond Green went down and stayed down for a little bit before walking back slowly to the bench. Draymond will remain in the game and looks OK. – 11:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green limped to the bench after that last contest. Appears that he’ll stay in the game. – 11:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Might’ve been an ankle twist for Draymond Green on that last contest at the rim. Stayed down for a few seconds and grabbed at it. Warriors called timeout. Limped to the bench. Looks like he’s going to stay in the game. – 11:44 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond goes down. Looks like his leg locked up. Tie game – 11:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Low-key hilarious how it went from “Can the Mavs make it a series without Luka Doncic to give Devin Booker more time?” to “Slow down, Dallas, damn” – 11:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Offensive foul on Draymond to begin the 3rd. Monte was doubled over holding his face and then checked for blood. Refs reviewing for flagrant. – 11:34 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Warriors scored 138 points-per-100-possessions in that first half. They shot 67.5% from the field and hit 12 3s. Draymond Green has 9 assists. Nuggets are down 10 despite that offensive show. – 11:21 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Draymond, Wiggins, and Payton going 5/7 for 3 is an absolute killer. – 11:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
This shaping up like one of those Draymond Green triple-double nights. – 11:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker checks out with 12 points (5-of-7 shooting) and 6 rebounds. At every stoppage, Draymond is working the refs trying to tell them that Joker is hooking him. And though the #Nuggets are trying Joker v. Draymond, the refs are letting them play. – 10:39 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Ten great opening minutes by Draymond Green. – 10:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic has to attack Draymond Green while playing small with the Poole Party lineup. That is how you can get Draymond Green in foul trouble. – 10:27 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Why is Draymond so important to the Warriors’ offense? Because he gets his team sooooo many good looks when it doesn’t look like there’s anything there pic.twitter.com/GnRN0wMdIS – 10:23 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Few players can expose limitations like Draymond. He’s taking millions off Aaron Gordon’s next contract right now. – 10:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Last Nuggets offensive set, Draymond completely just sagged off Aaron Gordon and camped right on the edge of the paint. – 10:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Aaron Gordon is attacking Draymond inside but he’s had some Charles Smith-like sequences inside with missed layups and putbacks. – 10:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I don’t know if this is unknown or not, but attacking Draymond Green is not the best decision for an offense to make.
Has he fouled without a whistle? Yes. Still, stop attacking Draymond. It’s not wise. – 10:20 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Draymond Green making 3s gives me liiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiife – 10:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
A made 3 in all three games of this series for Draymond Green. He only made a 3 in three straight games once this season. – 10:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A couple 50-50 calls between Draymond and AG that go Draymond’s way and the crowd is upset. – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, we had updates from practice, including Devin Booker’s timetable to return, the Suns’ approach to Game 3 and a focus on playing up to their standard
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/EwtnucxsEa – 10:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry will come off the bench again in Game 3. Same starters for Warriors: Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney. – 9:33 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: OFFICIAL: Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT Game 3 at #Pelicans. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 21, 2022
Allia LaForce: Monty Williams told me Devin Booker, who strained his right hamstring in game 2, did not do anything on the court today. He is resting now. There is no time table the team has set for his return, despite reports. @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns @NBATV -via Twitter @ALaForce / April 21, 2022
Christian Clark: CJ McCollum on the likelihood Devin Booker misses several games: “What I’ve told the team many times is a wounded animal is more dangerous than a healthy animal because you don’t know what to expect.” -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 21, 2022