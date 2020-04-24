Draymond Green keeps Charles Barkley beef going, says Hall of Famer's shots at him are 'jealousy'

A nation-shuttering coronavirus pandemic wasn’t going to stop Draymond Green from needlessly continuing his beef with Charles Barkley.

Last seen threatening to take Barkley’s TNT job because the Hall-of-Famer was “not smart enough, not qualified, no rings,” and receiving a boy band insult in return, Green appeared on Showtime’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and had some more words for Barkley.

Specifically, Green said he had more of an impact on the game than Barkley.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Draymond Green says Charles Barkley is jealous of his success



“He scored more points than me, ight cool, but that don’t necessarily mean you had more impact on the game than me.”



(🎥 All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/SHLEOXJNQM — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 23, 2020

I got a lot of respect for Charles Barkley the basketball player,” Green said. “As a fan of basketball growing up, Charles Barkley was a great basketball player.”

After that gracious start, things took to a turn.

“He never won s---, Green said. “Charles Barkley has had this beef with me since I started coming up in this league. It’s always him throwing a shot.

“Honestly, it’s jealousy. It’s jealousy that somebody the same as him or smaller can come in the league and have the success I’ve had, made the money I’ve made, win the championships I’ve won. These are all things that Charles Barkley wasn’t able to do. Granted, he made a lot of money for his time ... it’s not my fault I benefited from the money going up.

“He scored more points than me, ight cool, but that don’t necessarily mean you had more impact on the game than me.”

That’ll keep the beef going.

Draymond Green didn't let the coronavirus get in the way of his Charles Barkley beef. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Green isn’t wrong that he’s won more rings and received more money than Barkley in his career, though plenty of people out there will mention the contributions of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant in response to that championship line.

Story continues

As far as making a larger impact on basketball, that might be a bit of a stretch. Only one of them is in the Hall of Fame for now, and Green’s case for induction will be one of the more interesting debates among active players.

Granted, both players are moldbreakers of their time. Barkley showed you don’t need to be 6-foot-10 to dominate as a big man in the NBA, while Green’s defensive versatility and leadership helped make the Warriors dynasty what it is.

Now, we can only wait for Barkley’s response.

More from Yahoo Sports: