Draymond Green can opt out of four-year, $100 million extension a year early

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green has the option to leave the Warriors a year sooner than expected. Green, who agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension Saturday, can opt out after three seasons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 29-year-old Green has spent his entire career with the Warriors. The team selected him in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft. He’s been a key part of the team’s dynasty, and has won three rings with them.

Green was initially set to be a free agent following next season, but decided to sign an extension early. If Green stays all four years, he’ll be a free agent following the 2024 season. Klay Thompson’s new deal also takes him through the 2024 season.

Green, however, doesn’t have to remain with the Warriors that long. He can opt out after the 2023 season if he wants. While it seems unlikely given that the Warriors have kept their homegrown core together, three years can be a long time in the NBA, and Stephen Curry’s current deal will expire in 2022. Curry’s decision could have a major impact on whether Green sticks around another year.

In 66 games last season, Green averaged 7.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Warriors. With Thompson recovering from an injury, Green will be relied upon heavily at the start of next season.

