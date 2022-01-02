Draymond Green back after clearing COVID protocols

Marc J. Spears: Warriors forward Draymond Green is clearing Health & Safety Protocols, a source told @TheUndefeated. He is expected to play tomorrow versus Miami.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Warriors star Draymond Green has cleared health and safety protocols. The plan is for Green to play on Monday vs. Miami. – 4:56 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors forward Draymond Green is clearing Health & Safety Protocols, a source told @TheUndefeated. He is expected to play tomorrow versus Miami. – 4:55 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Qualified players averaging at least one block and one steal per game this season:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Karl-Anthony Towns

Anthony Davis

Draymond Green

Lonzo Ball

Andre Drummond

Matisse Thybulle

Robert Covington

And… Herb Jones. – 12:15 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Warriors in the past week:

— Beat the fully healthy Suns on the road without Wiggins and Poole

— Beat the fully healthy Jazz on the road without Draymond

And they’re still missing this guy 👇 pic.twitter.com/6sTfghEXu5 – 9:23 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on if it’s possible Draymond Green will be ready for the next game:

“There’s optimism… We’ll see if he clears protocols tomorrow, and we’re hopeful, but we don’t know yet.” – 12:00 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Kerr said “there’s optimism” that Draymond Green will return Monday against the Heat, but “we don’t know yet.” – 11:55 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr said “there’s optimism” that Draymond Green could clear protocols and return for the Warriors against the Heat at home on Monday. Warriors will know more tomorrow. – 11:55 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The Warriors beat a fully healthy Jazz team in Utah 123-116 without Draymond Green. Exactly a week ago they beat a fully healthy Suns team in Phoenix without Wiggins and Poole.

Pretty astounding they’re doing this all without Klay Thompson. – 11:45 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

-Otto Porter in Phoenix starting in place of Wiggins: 19 points on 8/13 FG, four fourth quarter jumpers to put win away

-Otto Porter in Utah starting in place of Draymond: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals — this jumper, assist, assist sequence to put GSW ahead late pic.twitter.com/cfLcI2BNyy – 11:39 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors on Christmas: beat the Suns in Phoenix

On New Year’s Day: beat the Jazz in Utah – without Draymond Green. 123-116

– Curry 28p, Wiggins 25, Porter 20 – 11:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors won in Phoenix against a fully stocked Suns team on Christmas without Wiggins/Poole. They beat a fully stocked Jazz team tonight in Utah without Draymond Green. Record: 28-7. Klay Thompson’s return is “very close.” – 11:31 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

We’re seeing that, even with Draymond Green out, this Warriors team can’t be counted out. Suddenly, they’re up 111-106 with 3:49 left. – 11:15 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Living in a world, where someone can do something wrong and punish you for your reaction to their mistake. – 10:38 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

HALFTIME: Warriors up 64-50 on the Jazz. Really nice first half from Golden State, which is shooting 53.1% from the field (10-for-21 from 3-point range) with 22 assists to just seven turnovers. And keep in mind, Draymond Green isn’t playing. – 10:08 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Otto Porter with a first half 16-5-5 stat line, plus two steals, starting in place of Draymond Green. Seventeen points for Andrew Wiggins. Warriors up 64-50 in Utah, holding the Jazz’s #1 ranked offense to 37% shooting without Draymond. – 10:07 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

A) The Jazz aren’t playing well.

B) The Warriors are so good defensively. They don’t have Draymond and they’re just stifling the Jazz. They’re in position for everything; doubling Clarkson great move, point of attack D great. Steve Kerr is brilliant. – 9:49 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q1: Warriors up 29-24 on the Jazz. Otto Porter Jr., Golden State’s starting PF with Draymond Green out, has been sensational. At his best, he’s an elite role player. Does so many things well. – 9:38 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Draymond Green as an MVP candidate? Quin Snyder wants to see it. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:18 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Smith-Njigba unreal man! – 8:37 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Draymond Green:

“I think If you want to put someone in the MVP conversation, he’s someone to me… Maybe the numbers don’t match up to some of the numbers that some other guys put up…He just does it his way.” – 7:37 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

When asked what makes Rudy Gobert and Steph Curry so important for their respective teams, Jazz coach Quin Snyder instead a goes on a small tangent on why Draymond Green should be in the MVP conversation.

Says Green’s uniqueness has as big of an impact on GSW as anything else. – 7:27 PM

