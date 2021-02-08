Drax power station giant buys Canadian biomass group for £226m in drive for green energy
Drax, once the UK's most polluting coal-fired power station, today accelerated its push into green, biomass power generation by buying a major Canadian wood pellet producer for £226 million.
The UK's largest power station is set to switch off its two remaining coal generating units in March and move to entirely burning biomass, which comes in the form of wood pellets from sustainable forestry.
Today's deal to buy Pinnacle Renewable Energy is key to the project as it will massively increase its supply and cut its costs because the business it is buying is more efficient than Drax's existing resources in the Deep South of the US.
Drax has to get its costs down because in 2027 the government will stop providing subsidies to fund its green transition.
Pinnacle operates at a cost of around $124 a tonne compared with Drax's $161.
The deal also adds to Drax's self-sufficiency goals. It wants to own 5 million tonnes a year of its biomass production chain by 2027, and the Pinnacle deal brings that up from 1.6 million to 2.9 million.
Pinnacle also sells to other plants in Asia and Europe, which Drax will continue.
Its 11 pellet plants will add to Drax's to create a business with 17 factories and four deep water ports shipping them to customers.
Drax chief executive Will Gardiner said: "I am excited about this deal which positions Drax as the world's leading sustainable biomass generation and supply business, progressing our strategy to increase self-supply, reduce our biomass production cost and create a long-term future for sustainable biomass."
The longer term goal of Drax is to use carbon capture and storage technology to capture the emissions made from burning the wood, effectively making the site "carbon negative", because it both replaces the wood it uses and removes the harmful emissions.
Pinnacle is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its board have accepted the offer priced at C$11.30 a share.
Drax has moved four of its generating units to biomass and next month is due to switch off the remaining two coal ones, although it has to keep them on standby for use in times of emergency shortage.
