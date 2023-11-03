Is Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Potentially Undervalued?

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£6.20 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£4.02. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Drax Group's current trading price of UK£4.32 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Drax Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Drax Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Drax Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.01x is currently well-below the industry average of 17.34x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Drax Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Drax Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Drax Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DRX is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DRX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DRX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Drax Group at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Drax Group and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Drax Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

