Draw two eye lines for a simple summer look

Funmi Fetto
·2 min read

If you are happy to eschew makeup come summer, good for you. If you’re part of the population trying to adapt a penchant for maquillage to the changing climate, read on. The easiest way to approach it is to keep things simple but bold. Which is where the outer eyeliner comes in. Two sharp lines – be sure to keep the space in between – some strategically placed concealer to lift the skin and a nude hue across the lips is the minimal way to reinvent your makeup for right now.

1. Typology Eyelashes & Brows Serum 2% Pea Peptides + Castor Oil £16.90, uk.typology.com
2. Vieve Lip Dew in Rosa £17, vieve.co.uk
3. Gucci Stylo Définition L’Obscur in Black £31, selfridges.com
4. Dior Backstage Face & Body Flash Perfector Concealer £23, dior.com
5. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss Spritz £26, victoriabeckhambeauty.com

I can’t do without… a gem from the US brand that beauty editors always talk about

When I meet fellow beauty editors, we rarely talk about beauty. But when we do, we exchange thoughts on what we would actually spend our money on. It’s the same with my US counterparts. Invariably, the one brand that always pops up is Tatcha. Which, if you were visiting the States at the time, was fine. But once you got back home – and ran out – it was frustrating because it wasn’t available in the UK. Until now. So what do you need to know about this highly anticipated launch? Well, it is inspired by Japanese skincare principles – think age-old wisdom, a less-is-more ethos and forward thinking innovation. A relatively big range – all products include double-fermented rice, green tea and algae – but every product is justified. There are great cleansers: the Camellia Cleansing Oil is dreamy for mature or dry skins. The rice-powder exfoliators activate on contact with water and counter dullness brilliantly. I love an essence and while not essential, you could do far worse than this – it is a beauty. There are also great moisturisers. My favourite is The Water Cream. Lightweight, refines skin texture, adds moisture and sits beautifully under makeup. It says it is for oily skin but if you want a great hydrating, skin-smoothing number that works well for summer, this is it. Tatcha The Water Cream, £63 tatcha.co.uk

On my radar… a wildflower candle, serum and hair cloth

Flame on Jo Malone London and one of fashion’s brightest stars have created a wildflower candle that’s worth it for the packaging alone. Jo Malone London x Richard Quinn Tuberose Angelica Ceramic Candle, £96, jomalone.co.uk

Bright touch Seeking a hydrating serum that also retextures and brightens skin? Look no further. This lactic and hyaluronic acid serum does all the above, quickly. Shani Darden Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum, £80, shanidarden.com

Cloth heads For instantly clean hair sans shampoo, real or dry, this stylist has created biodegradable cleansing cloths. Genius. Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Hair Cleansing Cloths, £17 for a pack of 20, sammcknight.com

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto

