Draper downs De Minaur to reach US Open last four

Jack Draper had previously never gone beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam [Getty Images]

Jack Draper’s breakout run at the US Open reached new heights as the Briton fought his way past Alex de Minaur to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final.

The 22-year-old showed all of his youthful talent along with grit and determination to win 6-3 7-5 6-2.

He received treatment for a leg problem early in the second set, while Australian 10th seed De Minaur seemed hampered by injury issues of his own.

But Draper, playing his first match on the famous Arthur Ashe Stadium, was by far the better player as he became the first British man to reach the last four in New York since Andy Murray's title win in 2012.

He will play either world number one Jannik Sinner or 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on Friday.

"Honestly, to be out here in my first match on the biggest court in the world is a dream come true," Draper said.

"I think he was maybe struggling which may have helped me."

Draper delivers on huge potential

Draper’s run is beginning to bring back memories of fellow Briton Emma Raducanu’s stunning victory at the US Open three years ago.

Like Raducanu, Draper has reached the last four without losing a set, moving through the draw with ease.

But while Raducanu’s remarkable win came from nowhere, Draper's showing comes after a year in which he has delivered on his long-heralded talent.

He was a Wimbledon runner-up as a junior and took a set off Novak Djokovic on Centre Court when he made his Grand Slam debut aged 19.

Injuries last year meant that, despite reaching the fourth round in New York, he was outside the world's top 100 just 12 months ago.

But this year he has risen steadily, becoming British number one in June and now making his name on the biggest stage ranked 25th in the world.

After a serene run to the last eight, he had to deal with the distractions of both his own physical issues and those of his opponent, who was struggling badly by the end.

When the final point was won Draper remained remarkably calm, carefully rearranging his belongings rather than being overcome with emotion – a suggestion he feels there is more to come.

He will go into the match against Sinner or Medvedev as a huge underdog, but history suggests special things can happen to Britons in New York.

How Draper reached the last four

There were doubts about De Minaur's fitness before the match even started after his practice session lasted just 15 minutes earlier in the day.

Appearing in his fourth Slam quarter-final, the Australian was sluggish as Draper breezed through the first set and went up an early break in the second.

As Draper clinched that advantage, De Minaur clutched his hip in a potential reoccurrence of the injury that forced him to withdraw from his quarter-final against Djokovic at Wimbledon.

The physio appeared on court at the subsequent change of ends - but that was to treat Draper rather than De Minaur, with the Briton having his upper thigh taped.

Draper did not seem too troubled and soon had five break points for a 5-2 lead, only for each to be saved by his opponent.

That began a run of three consecutive games which threatened to swing the momentum of match in the favour of a resurgent De Minaur.

At that stage it was Draper who was struggling physically but his powerful, swinging left-handed serve returned at the crucial time to halt his opponent’s momentum.

That fearsome strike helped him close out the set and a huge forehand - his other main weapon - earned another break of serve early in the third.

De Minaur mustered one last challenge a game later but after Draper's serve again saw off two break points at 3-2, the Australian faded badly.

The final set was over in just 32 minutes to make Draper the third British man since Murray to reach a major semi-final.

He will have 48 hours to recover and treat any injury issue before attempting to do what Kyle Edmund at the 2018 Australian Open and Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon in 2022 could not - progress from the last four to the final.