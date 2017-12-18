Drammeh scores 20, including late 3; Hawaii tops Utah Valley

HONOLULU (AP) -- Sheriff Drammeh finished with a career-high 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds to go to help Hawaii slip past Utah Valley 70-69 on Sunday night.

Drammeh tied his career best with four 3-pointers and Gibson Johnson made 11-of-14 free throws and finished with 15 points for Hawaii (7-3).

There 10 ties and 18 lead changes before Drammeh's 3 made it 70-68. Zach Nelson hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 24 seconds left to pull the Wolverines within one points and Drew Buggs missed two free throws for Hawaii but Conner Toolson missed a potential winning 3 with six seconds remaining. After the Rainbow Warriors were called for traveling, Drammeh stole the inbound pass to seal it.

Jake Toolson led Utah Valley (7-5) with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting while to other Wolverines starters made just 9 of 34 (24.3 percent) from the field.

Each team was called for 27 fouls, five players fouled out - three for Utah Valley and two for the Rainbow Warriors - and four more had four fouls.

The Wolverines made a season-high 27 free throws and was plus-eight scoring from the foul line, but shot just 36 percent from the field, including 4 of 18 from 3-point range.