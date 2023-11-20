Arctic air descends south, bringing freezing temperatures to the Prairies

A cold front will soon sweep the Prairies with a dramatic and unpleasant plunge in temperatures.

Double-digit temperatures from this past weekend and into Monday will fall into subfreezing territory after the front blows through, and many communities will remain below zero for a week or longer. The Arctic air will also see wind chill values dip into the minus teens for many places.

Prairies temperatures Monday

This bout of Arctic air plunging south onto the Prairies will eventually make its way all the way across Canada, but it’ll save its sharpest chill for the centre of the country.

Temperatures are likely to sag below freezing for all major cities by Monday night and likely stay there through at least the beginning of December. This will be a solid freeze for Regina, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg, while conditions will climb closer to freezing later in the week around Calgary and Edmonton.

Baron - PR pattern change - Nov20.jpg

The temperature plunge will see the return of wind chills into the minus teens for many locations, as well.

Be sure to wear extra layers when planning on spending any amount of time outdoors.

One saving grace with this Arctic plunge is that no major storms are expected through the end of next week. However, a system tracking near the border with the territories will bring windy conditions and some snow to northern areas into Monday. Lake-effect snow squalls are likely southeast of the Manitoba lakes through mid-week.

The snow drought continues for parts of the Prairies as there will be no significant accumulations in sight for the Edmonton area.

Very little snow is anticipated through the end of November for much of Alberta and Saskatchewan, but at least parts of the region saw significant snow earlier in the month. However, most of it has since melted.

Prairies temperatures Wednesday

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates on the Prairies.