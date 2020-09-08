Dramatic SCDF rescue of injured worker on tower crane 40m up in the air

SCDF specialists rescuing an injured worker from a tower crane in a construction site at How Sun Drive. (PHOTO: Screenshot/SCDF Facebook)

SINGAPORE — Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel rescued an injured worker from a tower crane at a construction site along How Sun Drive at about 4.25pm on Monday (7 September).

The male worker was working on the crane, 40 metres up in the air, when he injured his leg and was unable to head down to safety, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

A team of four Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) specialists climbed a cat ladder up the crane and traversed across its narrow arm to reach the injured man.

They secured themselves in place and set up a lowering system involving ropes and pulleys. One of the specialists treated and bandaged the man’s wound, all the while being suspended in the air.

On the ground, other DART specialists attached a stretcher to a rope that had been deployed by the team on the crane. Working in tandem, the teams hoisted the stretcher to where the injured man was, and secured him firmly on the stretcher. The process took about an hour.

A DART specialist attached himself to the stretcher, which was slowly lowered to the ground with assistance from the other DART specialists and firefighters.

The injured worker was then sent to Sengkang General Hospital.

