The dramatic rankings drop hanging over Emma Raducanu at the US Open

Molly McElwee
4 min read
Emma Raducanu cut a relaxed figure during her pre-tournament press conference in New York on Friday, laughing and joking about the car-sickness that had afflicted her on the morning of last year’s US Open final.

But Raducanu must be acutely aware that she needs to beat Alize Cornet on Tuesday night if she is to avoid a dramatic drop on the rankings ladder – one that could send her plunging into the mid-80s.

Despite her chirpy demeanour in the interview room, Raducanu’s training earlier in the day had not been especially encouraging.

She left the court in stormy fashion mid-way through her 1hr 45min session with Russia’s world No28 Ekaterina Alexandrova, admitting later to having “a couple blisters, a bit of a niggle here and there. It's just one of those weird days where … you just feel a bit out of it.”

As it did last year, New York could end up defining Raducanu's season – although this time it has the potential to send her in the opposite direction. Such is the way of a rolling 12-months rankings system, in which any dramatic success must be repeated a year later to avoid backsliding.

Raducanu is back at the scene of her greatest triumph - USA TODAY
Raducanu is back at the scene of her greatest triumph - USA TODAY

There was a sense on Friday, as she spoke to her coach Dimitry Tursunov in the middle of that training session, that Raducanu was feeling the pressure of her return to New York.

Apart from the challenge of defending her title, there is more on the line here for the British No1 than there has been at any other event this season. Namely 2,040 ranking points.

Raducanu, 19, has been scheduled to begin her campaign during Tuesday’s night session on Louis Armstrong Stadium, the US Open’s second-string arena. She faces a tricky first-round test in France's Cornet, the world No37 and a seasoned player. Failure to beat Cornet would see Raducanu earn just 10 ranking points from the tournament and could mean she plummets from 11th in the world to around 85th.

When she was asked about the pressure of her title defence on Friday, she batted away the question like a woman who is fed up with dealing with the same enquiries week after week.

“I think you guys are thinking probably more about pressure and ranking than me,” she said. “I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up. I'm just taking it one match at a time. Like, every single player is very capable in this draw. I just focus on what I'm doing, my own trajectory. As I said last year, I'm just going to do things my way.”

US Open title success meant an unprecedented climb up the ladder

It is easy to forget that she entered last season’s US Open – only her second ever major event at 18 years old – ranked 150th in the world and had to go through qualifying to get to the main draw. Her 10-match run and jaw-dropping victory catapulted her to worldwide acclaim. It also meant she jumped to 23rd in the rankings – an unprecedented climb to mirror the unlikelihood of her win.

That inflated ranking position earned her direct entry into every major tournament as well as the most prestigious events elsewhere on the tennis calendar.

Although that provided invaluable experience in recent months, and helped her work her way into the top 10, it is no secret that Raducanu has struggled to rediscover the same lightning bolt success she did in New York last year. She has battled through niggling injuries and early-round losses as she went toe-to-toe with the world’s best every week.

Dropping outside the top 80 would mean a long road to try to regain her current status, but may be a closer reflection of her 2022 season. Her win-loss record so far is 13-15, placing her down in 59th in the “WTA race” to the finals event later this year

On Friday Raducanu at least became more engaged and upbeat when asked what memories had come flooding back when she first returned to Flushing Meadows last week.

“The last memory I have of it [from 2021] is before the final that morning,” said Raducanu. “I felt so sick in the car here. I just blamed it on being carsick. But I think I was a bit nervous, too.

“The whole car journey, my head was in my hands. I was, like, ‘What's going on?’ As soon as I got out of the car, I just promised myself, ‘Look, you just fake it, do whatever you can,’ and it worked well that day.”

