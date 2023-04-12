The dramatic moment a protester is bundled to the ground after tackling Emmanuel Macron

Security guards were forced to act after the man targeted the French President, the second time in two days Macron's visit has been disrupted by protesters - Ramon Van Flymen/AFP

Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the Netherlands was disrupted for the second day in a row when he was tackled by a protester.

The man had to be bundled to the ground by members of security after he made a beeline for the French President.

He was seen on the ground outside the University of Amsterdam science campus on Wednesday, with four security guards holding him down as he continued to chant in French: “We are here, we are here, even if Macron doesn't want it we are here."

The chant has become popular with protesters across France over the last few weeks, after Mr Macron pushed a controversial pension bill through parliament without a vote.

Mr Macron has been seemingly unable to escape the public outcry against his deeply unpopular pension reforms back in France, which will delay the state retirement age by two years to 64, as both days of his foreign visit have been marred by protest.

On Tuesday, the French President had to fight to make himself heard at an event at The Hague, when one protester demanded, “Where is French democracy? When did we lose it?” Two women also unfurled a banner which said: “President of violence and hypocrisy.” Mr Macron went on to make a major speech about European sovereignty.

This week’s visit to the Netherlands is the first made by a French president since Jacques Chirac in 2000.

The mass protests against the President show no sign of abating, with French unions planning another day of nationwide demonstrations on Thursday. Recent polling has shown that the majority of the population oppose the reform and support the protests.

The Constitutional Council is expected to make a judgment on Friday as to whether the controversial law, and how it was adopted, is in accordance with the French constitution.

If given the go ahead, Mr Macron can proceed with bringing the legislation into force, which he has said he hopes to achieve by the end of the year.