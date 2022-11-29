Dramatic decline in English identity – but census organisers say there is a good reason behind it

flags - REUTERS

The number of people in England who identify as English has plummeted to 15 per cent after census officials dropped the option down the multiple choice list.

In 2011, when asked “How would you describe your national identity?”, the first tickbox option for those living in England was English, while British was fifth.

However, for the 2021 census, researchers from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) swapped the order so that British was the first option, followed by English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish and Other. Respondents were able to select more than one option.

According to the ONS, this change has been a primary driver behind the dramatic decline in the proportion of residents in England identifying as "English-only", with the number dropped from 32 million to 8.6 million over the past decade. This is equivalent to a drop from 60.4 per cent of the English population to 15.3 per cent.

In its place, the proportion of people identifying as ‘British-only’ has increased from 10.2 million - or 19.2 per cent - to 32.1 million, or 57 per cent.

The figures have prompted one MP to claim: “We are now in the era of the shy Englishman and woman.”

New order 'easier to respond to'

Asked why the order was changed on the multiple-choice questionnaire, the ONS said that it was to make “it easier for people to respond to”.

“Evidence from question testing suggested it would be easier and we were seeing more people respond this way in our other surveys,” a statistician added.

However, the census form sent to people living in Wales kept the option of ‘Welsh’ identity at the top of its form for both the 2011 and the 2021 census.

This in part might explain why "Welsh-only" identity remained roughly the same at 57.2 per cent in 2011 compared with 55.2 per cent in 2021. When asked why the order of options was not changed for Welsh respondents, the statistician said: “There was not sufficient evidence for a similar change to be recommended in Wales.”

The ONS said that the increasing trend of English people identifying as British - as opposed to just English - “may partly affect true change” in society. However, it admitted that “it is most likely to be a result of the changes to the question structure”.

'All negative history dropped on the English'

Responding to the data, Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, said: “It’s a sad fact that describing yourself as English has declined at such a rate when identifying yourself specifically as a member of the other nations of our great Union remains popular.

“However I am not surprised, as in my view quite wrongly all the negative history of our isles is dropped on the English, and its glories shared under the banner ‘British’. We are now in the era of the shy Englishman and woman.”

Mr Bridgen added: “Just because people don’t describe themselves as English in a census does not necessarily mean that they don’t identify as English, perhaps only in private, this would actually be an excellent example of the English reserve.

“Perhaps a good run for our national team at the football World Cup might reverse this trend ? At least until our exit from the competition.”

The rising trend for English people to identify as British over English has meant that some areas have seen dramatic changes in local identity.

In 2011, over 75 per cent of people living in 12 local authorities, including Castle Point, Hartlepool, Knowsley, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire, identified as "English-only".

A decade later, just three out of 313 local authorities - Castle Point, Tendring and South Staffordshire - had over a quarter of people identifying as ‘English’.

Meanwhile, outside of Wales, English identity was weakest in parts of London.

Fewer than one in twenty people in Brent, Newham and Tower Hamlets identified as as "English-only".

In contrast, all of these places had around 60 per cent of their populations identifying as British.