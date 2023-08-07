Dramatic Crash Unveils Illegal Firearms Possession, Brampton Resident Arrested

The tranquil town of Norval, Georgetown, was shaken by a motor vehicle collision on Guelph Street on August 5th, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:37 am when a white Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a guardrail, drawing the immediate response of Halton Police.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers initiated a roadside investigation and soon made a startling discovery. The vehicle's sole occupant, Shahroz Barber, a 24-year-old resident of Brampton, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, leading to his arrest for impaired driving.

However, the case became more dangerous as police officers continued their search and seizure operation. Hidden within the wreckage, the police uncovered an unloaded Glock 22 .40 Caliber pistol. Further investigation revealed an alarming find - a 31-round extended .40 calibre magazine loaded with 16 bullets, all in Barber's possession.

As a result of the evidence collected, Shahroz Barber faced a litany of charges, including operation while impaired, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, carry concealed weapon, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition, and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

Following his arrest, Barber was held in custody, awaiting a bail hearing to determine his legal fate.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter