The drama in Downing Street puts its macho dysfunction on show

The human resources drama at the heart of Downing Street over the last 48 hours has been less West Wing and more Selling Sunset in terms of bitching, tantrums and theatrics. There are lots of bald men and tall women involved too. Late last night a chap called Lee Cain, who was the Prime Minister’s director of communications, suddenly resigned.

One version of the story is that he threw a paddy because a lady called Allegra Stratton is going to be Boris Johnson’s shiny new hi-vis television press secretary. Cain apparently wanted to be her boss to limit her access to the Prime Minister and become chief of staff. Cain is a prominent Vote Leave Brexiteer and very close to Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s chief adviser (there are a lot of chiefs in this tale). There was concern about the appointment and it almost happened until —according to some versions —Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds put her foot down and Cain threw in the towel. The other version is that an official inquiry into who leaked the decision to go into a second coronavirus lockdown turned its spotlight on Cain. Cain strongly denies he was involved. A chap called James Slack will replace him as director of communications and the runners and riders for the coveted chief of staff role are all men.

That this battling for position seems to be absorbing Downing Street at a time of national crisis shows just what a toxic, dysfunctional blokey, macho bunker it has become. The prospect of Cain being appointed as chief of staff horrified many female MPs and advisers I spoke to yesterday. “Typical jobs for the boys” was the reaction I got, so there will be some relief at his resignation. But don’t get too excited. Downing Street is still very much a boys’ club led by an all-male quad. One MP told me that she and others found there was little to no understanding or concern about the big issues affecting women’s lives.

“It doesn’t feel deliberate. But it clearly just doesn’t cross anyone’s mind because essentially, it’s a group of blokes making all the decisions. Take the summer statement. Nothing about childcare. They do care about things like construction, green technology and apprenticeships in male-dominated sectors. What about opportunities for young women? And if you can’t get women back to work, this hurts the economy.”

Senior female politicians haven’t been visible during the high-profile press conferences around the pandemic (apart from Dido Harding, who’s quite hard to track and trace these days), but it’s clear there aren’t many women behind the scenes speaking up for women’s concerns. There was a fascinating “behind the scenes” photo taken recently of the Prime Minister’s hardcore pandemic team which summed it up — a gaggle of important-looking white men. That could explain the confusion over schools and how parents (mainly mums) were meant to juggle everything. Or why female-led sectors like beauty were the last to open. But what about the role of the Munira Mirza, Johnson’s policy chief and a powerful figure within the court of the Prime Minister? Female MPs tell me they don’t have any contact with Mirza, let alone on policy issues that help women. In fact, they have very little contact with senior advisers at Downing Street which is another product of the blokey aggressive culture. Relations are strained between Tory backbenchers and the centre and many feel a softer, more conciliatory approach would help restore trust. A former adviser told me: “Having more women won’t automatically change everything but having a more varied group of people would bring better judgment, perspective and relationship building, which is so vital in politics.”

But will No 10 care about being seen as a blokey bunker? “Not a bit,” someone laughs. “They’ve got their majority and Brexit and that’s all that matters to them.” But perhaps they should have a rethink. Research by BritainThinks found that people believe that a crisis demands “softer” leadership skills. It also notes that political leaders who score the best are all women — Jacinda Ardern, Angela Merkel and Nicola Sturgeon.

It’s tempting to hire in your own mould but No 10 is not short on political bruisers. Now more than ever, the Prime Minister must govern for the whole country, and that includes women.

Like my friend, a busy mum, who messaged me this: “All this talk of a power struggle is pathetic. 50,000 people have died and the chaps at No 10 are busy waving their dicks at each other.”