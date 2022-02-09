The Drama in This Crazy Texas Primary Explains Trump’s GOP

Sam Brodey
·8 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Facebook
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Facebook

Before he was a candidate for Congress, Christian Collins was like a lot of Republicans: Wondering if his party’s anti-immigrant message was slowly strangling its future.

On the heels of Mitt Romney’s defeat in the 2012 presidential election, Collins wrote a thesis for his graduate program at Liberty University that dissected how the GOP’s rhetoric toward Hispanic immigrants affected their view of the party.

“He neglected to make Hispanics feel included in his vision for America,” Collins wrote of Romney. “Republicans obviously need to do something, because what they have been doing is not working.”

Republicans, of course, did something: The opposite. Donald Trump later won the presidency by pouring gas on the “nativist drift” that Collins had decried in his thesis.

GOP Governors Under Attack From MAGA Monsters They Helped Create

Meanwhile, Collins himself has totally rejected his own advice from 2013. Now claiming the mantle of a MAGA warrior, he’s running a campaign for a Houston-area congressional seat using anti-immigration rhetoric that makes Romney’s comments look quaint.

In this competitive GOP primary in a ruby-red district, that’s hardly a liability. What is a liability is the fact that Collins once advocated the position that Republicans should moderate their tone on immigration.

Collins has acted accordingly.

His paper, for instance, is not available on Liberty’s website—a notice on the thesis page says it has been “withdrawn.” And in January, Breitbart News ran a story on how Collins had “ditched” his “pro-amnesty thesis” in favor of a “hardline immigration agenda,” featuring quotes from the candidate distancing himself from those ideas.

Such are the moves necessary for an ambitious candidate to succeed in today’s GOP. And in the primary in Texas’ 8th District—one of the party’s most hotly contested internal contests anywhere—the entire Trump-era Republican playbook is on display. On steroids.

“It’s a national primary, despite the fact that it’s in a sleepy little part of East Texas,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Houston.

“Especially given where it is in this very red part of Texas, you have to give an edge to the candidate who can appeal to the most conservative issues,” he continued. “They’re looking for a bomb-thrower, they’re looking for the next Ted Cruz.”

The two leading candidates in the crowded primary field are Collins and former Navy SEAL Morgan Luttrell, and they are racing to win over the district’s GOP base ahead of the March 1 primary, which observers like Rottinghaus are calling a toss-up contest.

To Make the GOP Great Again, a Republican Needs to Challenge Trump

With very little daylight between the two frontrunners on ideology, or on the most important thing in today’s GOP—fealty to Trump—the contest in Texas’ 8th District has become an increasingly personal and bitter fight over what constitutes a real Republican these days. And the choice that primary voters make could actually signal what kind of Republican that safely red seats like this one will send to Congress this year.

Both candidates have solid credentials. Collins is a conservative political operative who has worked for notable Texas Republicans, like Cruz. Aside from his time in the Navy, Luttrell—whose brother Marcus’ service in Afghanistan inspired the film Lone Survivor—worked for former Energy Secretary and Texas Gov. Rick Perry in the Trump administration.

The respective Twitter feeds of both candidates feature separate grip-and-grin photos with Trump during his recent visit to the district for a rally. They both feature invocations of the “Let’s go Brandon” mantra that the right uses as a not-terribly-clever-but-politically-correct stand-in for “Fuck Joe Biden.” At a recent candidate forum, both denied the reality that Biden actually won the election. Trump has not endorsed in the race so far.

But in important matters of signaling and strategy, the two have come across differently to observers—and those differences have helped make this campaign for a safe Republican seat into a bruising, and potentially expensive, intra-party battle.

Perhaps the defining point of contention between the two in the homestretch of the race involves not any pressing local issue or policy difference, but whether Luttrell deserves the toxic RINO label—a “Republican In Name Only”—because he reportedly solicited a campaign contribution from Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the GOP’s few remaining Trump critics in office.

Luttrell has denied this, but Collins has played this up ruthlessly on social media and at candidate forums. At a recent debate, Collins charged that Kinzinger was a “traitor to our country;” Luttrell responded by saying he doesn’t agree with Kinzinger but highlighted the congressman’s military service. “He fought in a war for his country. Did you?” Luttrell said. “No, you didn't."

GOP Braces for Trump to Fuck Up Their Georgia Hopes Again

Luttrell’s supporters are watching the mudslinging through gritted teeth. Matt Wiltshire, a local Republican activist who formerly advised Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), a prominent Luttrell backer, says Collins is trying to make the race into “this RINO versus Establishment idiocy.” To start calling lifelong conservatives like Luttrell RINOs just “to score political points is just really silly,” he said.

What’s more, Wiltshire told The Daily Beast, he has known Collins for three years through conservative politics in the Houston area, and he feels the current “America First” posturing is hollow. “It’s not the man that I thought I knew three years ago,” he said. “Everything I’ve seen feels calculated.”

Asked to respond, Nick Madincea, Collins’ communications director, said, “I am not surprised these things would come from Matt Wiltshire” and called him an “anti-Trump activist hack.” He did not comment further on Collins’ past support for immigration reform, but called The Daily Beast “fake news.”

Collins would hardly be the first Republican in recent years to have abandoned moderate principles to seek the favor of the party base. But these days, GOP diehards have seemed more concerned with things like the alleged support of an Illinois congressman deemed a “traitor” than past support for policy positions that are anathema.

Not only has Collins won over the base, he has put icons of the Trumpian far right at the heart of his campaign.

Among Collins’ endorsers are Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Madison Cawthorn (R-NC). On Feb. 19, his campaign is hosting a rally with that duo and a number of MAGA movement heroes, including some of its most fringe characters, such as Arizona state senator Wendy Rogers. He has also appeared frequently with Cruz at campaign stops in the district.

Neither Greene nor Cawthorn responded to a request for comment on Collins’ past support of amnesty for undocumented immigrants. But on Tuesday, Greene did name-check Collins in an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast, an influential platform for the fringe.

If Collins is aligning with a GOP caucus seemingly more fired-up about posting than policy, Luttrell has positioned himself as a more traditional leader. Although his political stances hit the high notes for today’s GOP base—vaccine mandates, “election integrity,” and the like—he has aimed to look and sound more like a serious officeholder by emphasizing certain local issues.

The GOP Primary Will Be Bloody As Hell

Rottinghaus, the University of Houston professor, said Collins is presenting himself as a “Cruz-style pugilist,” while Luttrell brings a “modest nuance to conservative politics, edging more toward base concerns for people.”

Luttrell’s endorsements also reflect how the race has become a proxy battle between competing power centers in Trump’s Republican Party. Perry, a close personal friend as well as a former boss, is an enthusiastic backer. So is Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is personally very close to the ex-president, and Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the former White House doctor turned MAGA firebrand.

Especially prominent among Luttrell’s endorsers is his fellow Navy SEAL and neighboring congressman, Crenshaw. During the campaign, Crenshaw has highlighted Collins’ about-face on immigration, telling the Texas Tribune that “his opinions change with the political winds.”

Crenshaw has been a loyal backer of Trump’s, but in recent months, he has openly swung at Republicans, such as those backing Collins. At an event in December, Crenshaw called out “grifters” and “performance artists” within the House GOP. Luttrell happened to be present. In a subsequent spat, Crenshaw called Greene a “Democrat, or an idiot” as the Georgia congresswoman attacked him for supporting the use of FEMA resources for COVID-19 testing.

But Crenshaw himself has become a factor in the race, with some of Collins’ backers putting up billboards reminding voters of his support for Luttrell.

Ultimately, whoever wins this seat is guaranteed to be far Trumpier than its current occupant, retiring Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), a wonky lawmaker who is better known for his views on tax policy than, say, the efficacy of the COVID vaccine or the integrity of the 2020 election.

Nine other candidates are in the race, but the only one with significant resources is another veteran, Jonathan Hullihan, who touts the backing of far-right Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

Across the country, other longtime Republicans in the House and Senate are on their way out of office this year, and in many places, GOP primary voters will have the definitive say about who replaces them. It’s why a number of Republicans and other political observers are closely watching the race in Texas’ 8th.

“The issues are less important than the trust that people put in these candidates,” Rottinghaus said. “Anything that undercuts the message that they’re true believers is troublesome for those candidates.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Delayed by COVID-19, Canada's Messing finally arrives at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Before he stepped off the Olympic practice rink on Monday, Keegan Messing looked up to the ceiling and breathed out what looked like a big sigh of relief. The Canadian men's figure skating champion practised in Beijing on Monday afternoon, just five hours after landing and less than 24 hours before he'll skate in the men's short program. He passed his arrival COVID-19 test and jumped on the bus to practice with only minutes to spare. The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, was detained

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Canada's Meryeta O'Dine takes the bronze medal in women's snowboard cross

    BEIJING — Canada's Meryeta O'Dine raced to a bronze medal in the women's snowboard cross Wednesday at the Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia's Belle Brockhoff in the big final to claim a place on the podium. Veteran Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States crossed the finish line in front to win her first Olympic title in her fifth Games. Chloe Trespeuch of France took silver. Tess Critchlow of Big White, B.C., was sixth after finishing second in the sm

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher saw your memes after going viral

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher comments on going viral after a broadcast caught him looking extremely tired on the bench in a win vs. the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Review: Winter Games compete for viewers against time difference, Olympic fatigue

    BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Olympics used to be something that happened every four years. Just six months after the delayed Summer Games from Tokyo, however, some viewers may not be ready to let the Games begin again. These 2022 Winter Games in Beijing face more hurdles than just Olympic burnout. For one thing, with new streaming platforms available in the last few years, there is a lot more competition for eyeballs. Broadcast TV just isn't the viewer magnet it once was. Canada's host broadcaster CBC h

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Austrian skier Mayer makes it 3 golds in 3 straight Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Matthias Mayer stuck his poles into the snow, pushed off with his massive legs and attempted to head down the mountain. At least that's where he thought he was going — until one of the Austrian skier's poles got held up, with the countdown clock ominously winding down. "It was stuck in an aluminum thing and I had to push it out and I got (pushed) back and (did) it again,” Mayer said. Certainly not the ideal way for the defending champion to begin an Olympic super-G — where the dif

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann wins bronze in women's 3,000m speed skating at Beijing Games

    Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre event on Saturday.