After drama with 76ers, NBA player Ben Simmons lists NJ mansion for $5M. Look inside

Amid more drama with the Philadelphia 76ers, embattled NBA guard Ben Simmons has listed his New Jersey mansion for $4.9 million, leading most to continue their belief that his relationship with the team is kaput.

Simmons was suspended earlier this week after Sixers coach Doc Rivers tossed him out of practice for refusing to participate in in a defensive drill, The Athletic reported.

“I thought he was a distraction today,” Rivers said according to CBS Sports. “I didn’t think he wanted to do what everyone else was doing. At the end of the day, as a coach, I had to protect the team. The team [comes] first, and then we get to the other part. So today, I thought it was more important to focus on the team.”

Shortly afterward, Simmons listed his 10,477-square-foot Moorestown residence, which he purchased two years ago for $2.3 million, Mansion Global reported.

“Discover this extraordinary property situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with the most meticulous attention to detail and unsurpassed custom quality,” the listing says. “This home has been masterfully designed by the talented team Widell & Boschetti.”

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom estate has a chef’s kitchen, dining room with a wine wall and wet bar, an entertainment-friendly basement, an over-sized movie room, private gaming room, ventilated lounge and much more.

During the 2020-21 NBA season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points per game, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He will not play in Friday’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets, The Athletics reports.

With NBA future in limbo, Ben Simmons’ condo joins him on the market in Philadelphia

NBA guard Tim Hardaway Jr. sells striking waterfront Miami home for $6.7 million