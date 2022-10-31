Drake's OVO Drops Roots FW22 Collaboration

Drake is always putting on for Canada and nothing has changed as the rapper's brand October's Very Own is teaming up with Roots to present a Fall/Winter 2022 collection that celebrates the musician's home country.

Starring Canadian NHL enforcer Tie Domi, who carries a 16-year professional career, leaving a legacy on and off the ice. The collection is perfect for the chilly weather to come as it features durable varsity jackets bearing Canadian flag, OVO owl and Roots' logos. The preppy outerwear is the collection's pride and joy as they boast a cozy wool and leather fabrication. Other standouts include heritage hoodies, branded short-sleeve T-shirts and uber-comfy sweatpants.

The collaborative effort is made complete with white and black hats with the co-branded crest on the front, as well as beanies and an adorable stuffed beaver to keep you warm on lonely nights.

Take a look at OVO x Roots FW22 collection in the gallery above. The range is available for $58 USD to $698 USD on OVO's website and Roots' Bloor St. flagship store.