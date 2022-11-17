Drake's NOCTA x Nike Gear Up for "Street Uniform" Collection Release

Drake's NOCTA line with Nike is preparing for another drop. Dubbed "Street Uniform," the forthcoming apparel collection is filled with wardrobe staples such as tracksuits and outerwear.

The release follows NOCTA's previous drops focused on basketball as well as golf. In footwear, the duo is gearing up for the release of the "Certified Lover Boy" Air Force 1 while dropping multiple iterations of the Hot Step Air Terra throughout the year.

"Street Uniform" is comprised of a new "Northstar Nylon Track Jacket" with matching pants featuring a Swoosh on the front. The outerwear design is crafted from 100% nylon with 100% polyester lining. The collection also includes an insulated goosedown "Sunset Puffer" for the cozier days with an 800 fill count, in addition to an "Alien GORE-TEX Jacket" with water-repellent material that is also lightweight and breathable.

Take a sneak peek at the collection via the gallery above. Stay tuned as we learn more about the release date and pricing of "Street Uniform," which will be available on the official NOCTA website.

