Drakeo the Ruler dies at 28 from stabbing at Once Upon a Time in LA Festival

Drakeo the Ruler, the lionized Los Angeles rapper best known for "Impatient Freestyle" and "Betchua," among others, died on Saturday after he was stabbed at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival. He was 28.

Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, after he was attacked by a group of people backstage at Banc of California Stadium, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Details about the altercation are still unclear, and there are currently no reports about an arrest. The festival, a single day hip hop event, concluded early following the incident, which paramedics responded to at around 8:40 p.m. local time.

Drakeo the Ruler performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Drakeo the Ruler dies after a fatal stabbing at Once Upon A Time In LA.

Live Nation released the following statement to the Times before midnight on Saturday: "There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early."

Drakeo had been scheduled to perform at the festival, which included a lineup of notable headliners: Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ice Cube, and Al Green, among others, were scheduled to take the stage.

