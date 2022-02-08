Drake x Nike's Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" Has Reportedly Been Canceled

Teasers of Drake and Nike's Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" surfaced on the internet last year. While fans have been patiently waiting for the drop, rumor has it that the release of the collaborative silhouette has been canceled.

According to reports, the cancelation stems from the difficulty of producing the footwear style. Based on the initial images of the pair, the design arrives in an all-white colorway crafted from premium leather material. The classic "AIR" branding on the midsole is replaced by a "Love You Forever" hit in cursive, while the toe’s texture has been reworked with hearts.

In response to the rumors, sneaker insider Brendan Dunne said in a tweet: “Some rumors floating around this week that the Drake Air Force 1s were canceled. Per a source at Nike, that is not the case and a release is still coming.”

Neither Drake nor Nike have officially confirmed if the AF1 "Certified Lover Boy" will be seeing a release this year or not. Stay tuned while we wait for more details.