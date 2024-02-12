Drake Wins $2.3 Million After Betting on Chiefs to Win Super Bowl, Says He’ll Give It to a Fan at Concert Tomorrow

"I can’t bet against the swifties," the hip-hop star wrote of the million dollar wager he placed on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl

Drake walked away from Super Bowl 2024 with a “Rich Flex.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the rap superstar, 37, shared on Instagram that he placed a massive $1.15 million bet that the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the San Francisco 49ers. When the Chiefs did end up coming out on top during Sunday’s game at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, he also revealed what he planned to do with his winning sum — which actually amounted to over $2.3 million — and how he was going to make one fan very lucky.

Just before game time on Sunday, the Grammy winner posted a screenshot of his wager on the betting platform Stake (which he has a partnership with) on his Instagram Story. “If I win somebody getting super blessed at the show tmrw 🥳🥳🥳,” he wrote over the image, teasing his plans to give away the money at his Monday concert at St. Louis, Missouri’s Enterprise Center.

As the Chiefs pulled through during overtime when quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with wide receiver Mecole Hardman to score a wide-open touchdown, winning the game 25-22, Drizzy was able to secure his massive gamble.

Although the For All the Dogs artist didn’t attend the big game at Allegiant Stadium, he shared fun footage on his Story of him watching it live on TV from what appeared to be a hotel suite. “Come on Pat, bring it home, man,” he said during one of the videos he posted.

He also shared a clip of himself celebrating his successful bet. “Got ‘em, though. Got ‘em!” Drake said in a giddy, sing-song tone in a video shared to Instagram.

In the post, the “IDGAF” rapper also shared that his excitement at the final score led to a bit of commotion, including his plate of crepes being broken. “F---ed my crepes up,” he said, while still appearing to be in a great mood.

“@stake.eddie thank you see ya when i see ya, 💰” he captioned the video, tagging the Stake co-founder Eddie Craven.

When Champagne Papi first announced the bet he was placing on Saturday with a post on Instagram of his Stake wager, he said his choice all came down to his faith in Taylor Swift and her boyfriend on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce. “I can’t bet against the swifties @stake,” he wrote in the caption.

Drake is known to place sports bets on everything from UFC fights to baseball games, although he doesn’t always win. His tendency to lose out on huge bets has actually been dubbed what athletes and fans call “the Drake Curse.”

The Drake Curse obviously didn’t touch the 2024 Super Bowl outcome, and the hip-hop star will likely make one concertgoer very lucky on Monday night. He’ll be taking the stage in St. Louis, Missouri, where he and J. Cole are bringing their joint headlining run known as the It's All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?.

Their run of live dates together was originally set to kick off in January, but the two rappers postponed the tour to begin several weeks later in February. The shows officially began on Feb. 2 in Tampa, Florida and they’re set to be on the road together throughout the spring, eventually wrapping up on April 16 in Denver, Colorado.

The “God’s Plan” artist’s 2024 live dates follows his massive 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour, which featured 50 sold-out arena dates.

