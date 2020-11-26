Drake weighs in on The Weeknd’s Grammy snub: ‘They just can’t change their ways’

Drake weighs in on the Weeknd’s Grammy snub (Getty Images)

Drake has weighed in on The Weeknd's lack of 2021 Grammy nominations.

Posting to his Instagram story, the rapper wrote, "I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after.

"It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways", the rapper continued. "The other day I said @TheWeeknd was a lock for either Album or Song of the Year along with reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way."

The “Toosie Slide” performer went on to suggest that it was time someone offered an alternative to the Grammys award show and mentioned a handful of other artists who didn't receive nominations this year, like Lil Baby, Popcorn and "too many missing names to even name".

Read More: Barack Obama backs Drake to play him in biopic

Drake himself is up for a number of Grammys this year, but that hasn't stopped him from being outspoken about the Recording Academy in the past. In 2019, Drake memorably called the organisation out while accepting the award for Best Rap Song ("God's Plan").

"I want to take this opportunity while I'm up here to just talk to all the kids that are watching this, aspiring to do music", Drake said at the time. "All my peers that make music from their heart that do things pure and tell the truth, I wanna let you know we're playing in an opinion-based sport not a factual-based sport. So it's not the NBA where at the end of the year you're holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games."

The Weeknd accused the Recording Academy of corruption earlier this week after receiving no nominations for his fourth studio album, After Hours, and its ubiquitous single "Blinding Lights."

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” the singer said on Twitter. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

Read More: The Weeknd calls Grammys ‘corrupt’ over nominations snub