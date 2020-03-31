Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole FaceTimed an 11-Year-Old Fan Before He Died from Cancer

Rappers Drake, J. Cole and singer The Weeknd were able to put a smile on a fan’s face when they FaceTimed his family to meet him before he died of cancer.

On Sunday, Virginia man Michael Watson II revealed on Instagram that his 11-year-old cousin Elijah had died after a three-year-long battle with cancer.

Watson explained that although Elijah’s life was cut short, he didn’t leave the world without “knowing how much he was loved.”

“Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience. Elijah’s physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn’t leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to ‘meet’ 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time,” Watson shared.

Alongside the heartfelt message, Watson included a video compilation of the moments Elijah shared with J. Cole and The Weeknd.

In one scene, Elijah is scene resting in a chair as The Weeknd, 30, calls in.

“It’s The Weeknd,” a family member tells Elijah, showing him the phone.

“Whoa!” Elijah says back as The Weeknd responds “Whoa!”

The Weeknd

“I’m so honored to be on of your favorite artists,” The Weeknd tells Elijah, before saying, “I love you, buddy.”

During Elijah’s call with J. Cole, the “Under the Sun” rapper, 35, also shared his love for the 11-year-old.

“It’s a pleasure to meet you, man,” J. Cole tells Elijah, whose face lights up after hearing the rapper’s voice. “I love you!” J. Cole says.

Elijah then cracks a smile, prompting J. Cole to say, “I appreciate that smile.”

Elijah

J. Cole

Drake’s call with Elijah was not included in the compilation.

“We’ll hold onto these moments forever. A special thank you to the angels, Kathryn & Krystal for helping make this happen in such a short time. Please lift Kiara, Elijah’s mom, and the rest of the fam up in your thoughts & prayers,” Watson continued in the caption.

“In a time where there seems like so much is out of our control, one thing that we all have [is] the power to give + show others is LOVE. 2 Corinthians 5:8.”