Drake shows off some serious boxing moves

Getting ready for his European tour, ‘Assassination Vacation’ Drake has been training with Hino Ehikhamenor, who posted a video to his Instagram that shows off Drake’s impressive boxing skills.

on a Sunday night while our opponents are RESTING & eating taco – we’re working on more GREATNESS! The Assassination World Tour begins in a few weeks – STAY READY!!! @champagnepapi 🦉 @ovoroxx 🦉

Drake, well-known as a fan of boxing, introduced Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor for a press conference in Toronto ahead of their famous fight. He has also been seen supporting McGregor, draped in an Irish flag at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 229.


The ‘Assassination Vacation’ tour kicks off  March 10th in Manchester, UK.

Drake was showing off his fancy footwork while practicing his boxing skills on Sunday. (Instagram)
