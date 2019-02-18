Drake shows off some serious boxing moves





Getting ready for his European tour, ‘Assassination Vacation’ Drake has been training with Hino Ehikhamenor, who posted a video to his Instagram that shows off Drake’s impressive boxing skills.

She say, “Do you love me?” I tell her, “Only partly”

I only love my mitts and my gloves, I’m sorry@Drake pic.twitter.com/jD2k8qKtBm — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 18, 2019





We need a celebrity boxing match. Pusha vs Drake

Cardi B vs Nicki

Ja Rule vs 50 Cent https://t.co/469YxOAcMw — Caserito Bambino (@ksiz44) February 18, 2019





Drake, well-known as a fan of boxing, introduced Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor for a press conference in Toronto ahead of their famous fight. He has also been seen supporting McGregor, draped in an Irish flag at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 229.

Wait…IS THAT DRAKE WITH CONOR MCGREGOR 😂pic.twitter.com/cJGT7mbQlG — Complex (@Complex) October 6, 2018





The ‘Assassination Vacation’ tour kicks off March 10th in Manchester, UK.