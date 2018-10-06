Drake showed up at Conor McGregor's weigh-in wrapped in an Irish flag, naturally

Conor McGregor is set to face off against Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday after the two made weight Friday, and McGregor had a guest in tow at weigh-ins that should be both surprising and very unsurprising for sports fans: Drake.

One of sports’ most visible fans was hanging out on McGregor’s side as the notorious personality hyped up a fight scheduled for Saturday night at UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oh, and one more detail: the Canadian-born Drake was draped in an Irish flag, because of course he was.

Did Drake really just walk out with Conor at the weigh ins? Hahah pic.twitter.com/rZGHdrRmoX — WRESTLE WITH ANDY (@WrestleWithAndy) October 6, 2018





Whether it’s warming up in full Kentucky gear or getting into it with players on the Toronto Raptors floor, Drake is well-known for going full effort as a sports fan and his latest appearance is no exception.

He later posed with McGregor and his flag backstage.





We’ll see where McGregor ends up when it comes to Drake’s favorite athletes: first-round Raptors or second-round Raptors.

Time to add another athlete to Drake’s ever-expanding sports fandom. (Getty Images)

