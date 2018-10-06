Drake showed up at Conor McGregor's weigh-in wrapped in an Irish flag, naturally
Conor McGregor is set to face off against Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday after the two made weight Friday, and McGregor had a guest in tow at weigh-ins that should be both surprising and very unsurprising for sports fans: Drake.
One of sports’ most visible fans was hanging out on McGregor’s side as the notorious personality hyped up a fight scheduled for Saturday night at UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Oh, and one more detail: the Canadian-born Drake was draped in an Irish flag, because of course he was.
Did Drake really just walk out with Conor at the weigh ins? Hahah pic.twitter.com/rZGHdrRmoX
— WRESTLE WITH ANDY (@WrestleWithAndy) October 6, 2018
Whether it’s warming up in full Kentucky gear or getting into it with players on the Toronto Raptors floor, Drake is well-known for going full effort as a sports fan and his latest appearance is no exception.
He later posed with McGregor and his flag backstage.
🇨🇦 meets 🇮🇪.@TheNotoriousMMA x @Drake.
(Photo by @TheJoshEldridge.) pic.twitter.com/d2F00xCTG2
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 6, 2018
We’ll see where McGregor ends up when it comes to Drake’s favorite athletes: first-round Raptors or second-round Raptors.
