Drake Shares Photos from The Weeknd's Birthday in Las Vegas: 'We've Done Everything Like It's Nothing'

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Drake Instagram
Drake Instagram

Drake/Instagram

Drake was front and center to help The Weeknd celebrate his birthday.

The "God's Plan" rapper, 35, shared a series of Instagram snapshots from the Dawn FM artist's celebration in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The carousel featured several photos of the longtime friends sharing a hug and talking during the festivities. Drake also included a solo snap of himself enjoying a casino table.

"We've done everything like it's nothing…isn't that something," he captioned the post. He went on to share a photo in his Instagram Story of himself and the fellow Canadian musician laughing together.

RELATED: The Weeknd Releases Disco-Inspired Album Dawn FM Featuring Jim Carrey as a Soft Rock DJ

On Monday, The Weeknd, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Feb. 16, announced the release of a TV special based on his latest album Dawn FM.

Set to debut Saturday on Prime Video, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience will also be featured as an eight-track live EP on the Amazon Music platform, NME reports.

The "Blinding Lights" singer, who teamed up with creative director La Mar C. Taylor and director Micah Bickham for the show, expressed his excitement while discussing his latest TV project.

"I'm ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I've ever done," the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said. "Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club."

RELATED: The Weeknd Replaces Arena Tour with Stadium Shows: 'I Want to Do Something Bigger and Special'

Last month, Tesfaye dropped his fifth album Dawn FM on Jan. 7 — less than a week after announcing the project.

The 52-minute album includes 16 tracks and features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin, Calvin Harris, and Uncut Gems co-director Josh Safdie.

The Weeknd previously released one of his tracks "Take My Breath" in August to give his fans their first taste of the album. The song was later featured in an Olympic promo for the U.S. women's track and field team.

RELATED VIDEO: The Weeknd Says He and Usher Never Had a Feud: 'He's One of the Reasons Why I Make Music'

Dawn FM has already garnered the attention of celebrities, like actress Neve Campbell, who received a shout-out in The Weeknd's song "Here We Go." The track includes the line, "Make her scream like Neve Campbell."

"How crazy is that? It's pretty crazy," the Scream star said while on The Late Late Show with James Corden last month, before revealing she didn't know who the 31-year-old singer was at first.

"Well at first, my publicist told me and she said The Weeknd and I was like, 'Wait, which weekend? Last weekend?' I had no idea what she was talking about," Campbell, 48, said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued, "And then I realized, 'Oh, the guy who played at the Super Bowl. That guy!' Fellow Canadian. How cool," she said.

Corden, 43, laughed and said, "I can only think he would be really disappointed if he knew you described him as the guy from the Super Bowl given he's arguably one of the biggest and best-selling artists of his generation."

Laughing as well, Campbell admitted, "I'm just so bad at pop culture. [He's] a very talented guy from Canada."

