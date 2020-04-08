Drake Shared New Photos of His Toronto Mansion, and Twitter Has Thoughts

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

New images of Drake's Toronto-based mansion—dubbed The Embassy—appear in the latest issue of Architectural Digest.

"Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," said Drake.

Photos from the editorial had fans of the rapper divided on social media, with some arguing that the luxurious abode's design is a bit too much.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Drake is an artist who loves to flex, and showing off his gargantuan Toronto-based mansion is no exception to that rule.

New images of the "Nice for What" rapper's lavish abode are showcased in the latest issue of Architectural Digest. And there's no denying that the design is jaw dropping. Per the magazine, it measures a massive 50,000 square feet and includes amenities such as an NBA regulation-sized basketball court, marble Art Deco–inspired detailing, multiple lounge rooms, and, of course, a "world-class" recording studio. It all makes for an empire Drake reportedly dubs The Embassy.

"Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," Drake said. "It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

The released images from the editorial spread, however, left fans divided, sharing their perplexity over the debatably gaudy flair (we still love you, Drake!) on Twitter, of course. Have a read at some of the funniest reactions to Drake's interior taste below.





Me every time Drake posts his house pic.twitter.com/rItvkTuEAI — Marissa 🤍 (@marriedtodrizzy) April 8, 2020

Is it just me or does drake’s house look like a part of Yorkdale mall? https://t.co/s4MJviKmGV — chief mistress 🌹 (@MackenzieKapias) April 8, 2020

Drake house built like a designer retail store https://t.co/LnlWSsuQEh — Binge (@Dirtybassss) April 8, 2020

I too hate the house of famous rapper Drake — JP (@jpbrammer) April 8, 2020

Drake's home is the nicest Las Vegas hotel I've ever seen https://t.co/Gu3LjGFX2X — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) April 8, 2020

drake lives in the big brother house you cant tell me otherwise https://t.co/2TXlnWdgYN — dino "roch" onesie (@dinonesie) April 8, 2020

Drake’s house looks just like him. Unnecessarily extra. — Babyk (@yourfavkaf) April 8, 2020

Drake built the OVO White House https://t.co/DJosIy6nlr — Louis Platt (@JBL__98) April 8, 2020





You Might Also Like