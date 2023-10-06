Drake serving up curly hair inspo was not on this week's bingo card

Prince Williams

When it comes to hair inspo I wouldn’t say Drake is at the top of the list. Sure, he’s sported a crisp fade, and yes, he’s had some really neat cornrows but nothing to write home, or to you guys about. Well, until now that is.

To announce the much-anticipated release of his new album, For My Dogs, Drake, aka Aubrey Graham, is sporting a healthy head of wet-look curls. It’s a departure from his usual look, where his coils are usually tucked away in plaits and cornrows so you’d be excused if you forgot how long his hair is (or if you don’t actually spend much time pondering how long Drake’s hair is, like I do).

Here's the look in all its glory.

Not only is the curly perm coming back, according to Drake, but a wet look at that, which was seen all over the S/S 24 runways at fashion week. So chic. Also, it’s hard to miss the huge hairdresser clips neatly secured at the front of his hairline. It’s giving, can we say cute? And almost like an eighties vibe homage to Solange’s iconic album cover.

While the look is definitely out of left-field for the rapper, if we concentrate on the curls, and the curls alone, they are actually something to behold. Juicy, nourished with a uniform curl pattern- hair inspo for sure.

Now, don’t mind me, just off to listen to the new album and scour for any hidden hair care references – there’s bound to be a few, surely!

