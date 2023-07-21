Drake Reveals Why He Hasn't Gotten Married, Says He Likes Women Who Are 'Into Cosplay'

"I like somebody that's, like, their own," the rapper told podcast host Bobbi Althoff

Prince Williams/Wireimage Drake performing in Atlanta, Georgia during December 2022

Drake may still be playing the field, but it's not his plan forever.

The "Search & Rescue" rapper, 36, appeared on The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff on Thursday where he discussed his new poetry book, as well as marriage, dating and why he hasn't tied the knot himself.

When asked why Drake hasn't been married, he said: "I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually. … I don't know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority.”

While Althoff teased that Drake wanted to remain untethered so he could “sleep around," the OVO boss asserted he couldn't offer “consistency” or give the proper dedication to a relationship "at this stage in his life."

“I don’t wanna get married 'cause I just don’t wanna disappoint someone, and I’m not like, Amish,” he said.



Drake also shared his perspective on wedding a fellow celebrity.

"I probably will not end up marrying someone famous," he told the TikTok influencer and podcast host. "Famous people really aren't that, like, anything — they're not that intriguing."



Later in the interview, Drake revealed what he was looking for in a significant other: "Somebody that’s an individual.”

“Wow, you really have high standards,” Bobbi sarcastically replied.

“I like somebody that’s, like, their own,” Drake added. “They’re not just not like a carbon copy, like a person that I’ve seen a bunch of times throughout my existence. I like somebody with a sense of humor, you know? I like—I don’t know, like, cosplay.”

”What do you want them to dress up as?” Bobbi asked.

‌“No, I don’t need them to [dress up]—I probably will f--- with them more if they are into cosplay,” he said. “Not with me, just like generally.”

“You’re weirder than I thought you were,” Bobbi told him.

‌“That’s a fact for sure,” Drake responded. “You have no idea, honey.”

The same day his podcast with Althoff was released, the hip-hop superstar was also spotted embracing cosplay himself, leaving a hotel in a dog mask ahead of the release of his album For All the Dogs.



Sexxy Redd Instagram Drake and Sexxy Redd

Drake was spotted cozying up to Sexyy Red earlier this week.

Things were heating up for the Canadian superstar and breakout rapper Red backstage during his It's All a Blur tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In a photo posted to his Instagram Story, Drake sat with the “Pound Town” rapper — who attended his show Tuesday night — with is arm around her and kissed her cheek.

Red was seen with her hand on the side of Drake’s head as she shut her eyes and flaunted a pouty expression.

“Just met might my rightful wife @sexyyred,” Drake wrote atop the snap.



Read the original article on People.