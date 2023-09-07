Drake Is Done Teasing, ‘For All the Dogs’ Drops Sept. 22

drake-for-all-the-dogs-date - Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Fans have been waiting for Drake’s new album, For All the Dogs, since he announced the news earlier this summer. Finally, after teasing the record for months, the rapper revealed that the upcoming album will drop on Sept. 22.

Drake made the announcement via a video posted on Wednesday evening, courtesy of Cousin Dennis, his father Dennis Graham, singing back in the day.

More from Rolling Stone

Drake previously revealed that For All the Dogs was on its way just hours after announcing he had co-written a poetry book, ‘Titles Ruin Everything,’ in June.

“I made an album to go with the book,” he wrote at the time. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

The new album follows Her Loss, a collaborative LP between Drake and 21 Savage, as well as the rapper’s own Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.

Last month, Drake reunited with Travis Scott onstage for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy as the rappers performed their Utopia collaboration “Meltdown” in Vancouver. In addition to “Meltdown,” Scott and Drake also performed their hit “Sicko Mode,” while Scott himself delivered his Utopia tracks “I Know?” and “Fe!n” plus “Goosebumps.”

The Canadian artist has been busy this summer, and in July he linked up with London rapper Central Cee to deliver a stellar On The Radar freestyle. That month, Drake also appeared in the new music video for Young Thug’s “Oh U Went,” the pair’s collaboration off Thugger’s recent album, Business Is Business. The video, directed by Nick Manterola and Garfield Larmond, Jr., features the rapper delivering his verse while presiding over a joyful outdoor gathering.

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.