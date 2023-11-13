Drake returning to Lexington’s Rupp Arena, this time to perform

Four-time Grammy winner Drake is returning to Lexington.

The Canadian-born hip hop artist announced on Monday that his 2024 U.S. “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” will stop at Rupp Arena on March 10. The concert also will include fellow Grammy winner J. Cole.

Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale 11 a.m. Nov. 15, followed by general on sale beginning Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. local time on drakerelated.com.

Tickets for the Rupp Club Experience are on sale now for $499 each and come with premium ticket, parking, food, non-alcoholic beverages and more.

Drake performs at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Weds., February 22, 2012. Photo by Matt Goins 13493

Drake is no stranger to Lexington, having played Rupp Arena in 2012 and attending University of Kentucky basketball’s Big Blue Madness multiple times.

Drake’s most recent album, “For All The Dogs,” released on streaming platforms last month.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Drake greeted the crowd and members of the UK team during Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena last October.