Drake to Release ‘Scary Hours 3’ Project Tonight, Just Weeks After His Most Recent Album

The ever-prolific Drake has announced that he’s releasing new music tonight.

The rapper took to Instagram Thursday to tease, “Scary Hours 3 Tonight at Midnight.” The previous chapters in the “Scary Hours” series were EPs, with the first coming out in 2018 and “Scary Hours 2” dropping in 2021.

The announcement was accompanied by a voiceover video in which Drake mused on the project.

“I’ll say this to you: I feel no need to appease anybody,” he says. “I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped. I know I could go disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years — even though I’m not really into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery.

“But, you know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, ‘If You’re Reading This,’ where I feel like I’m on drugs,” he continued. “I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that ‘For All the Dogs’ dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished shit. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?”

Drake recently released a video for the “For All the Dogs” track “First Person Shooter,” which he collaborated on with J. Cole. He also announced “It’s All a Blur — Big as the What?,” a set of 2024 tour dates with Cole.

